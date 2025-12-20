MPD Investigating North Capitol Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in Northeast.

On Friday, December 19, 2025, at approximately 2:37 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to a report of a shooting inside of an apartment in the 1000 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. Officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Melvin Saunders, of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25190184

