Traffic Advisory - Downtown Closures Week of 11/17

From Sunday, November 16, 2025 through Thursday, November 20, 2025, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration when traveling in the downtown area.

From Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 6:00 a.m., through Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 6:00 a.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

West curb lane of 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 10th Street to 12th Street, NW

From Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 6:00 a.m., through Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 6:00 a.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Exit 4B to 12th Street Expressway from westbound Maine Avenue, SW

Exit 3 to 12th Street Expressway from northbound (inbound) I-395

12th Street Tunnel/Expressway

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 10th Street, NW (eastbound lanes only)

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.