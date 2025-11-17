MPD Makes Quick Arrest in U Street Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection to a robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Monday, November 17, 2025, at approximately 6:52 a.m. the victim was approached by suspects in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and took his property. The suspects fled the scene. The victim was uninjured.

A short time later one of the suspects was located and placed under arrest. 29-year-old Eric Foster, of no fixed address, was charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25174212

###