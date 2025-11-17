Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Issues Flag Guidance in Honor of Councilmember Kama and Former Vice President Cheney

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

GOVERNOR GREEN ISSUES FLAG GUIDANCE IN HONOR OF COUNCILMEMBER KAMA AND FORMER VICE PRESIDENT CHENEY



November 17, 2025

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green has ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Hawaiʻi to continue to be flown at half-staff at all state offices, state agencies and all Hawaiʻi National Guard facilities until sunset on Thursday, November 20, in honor of Maui County Councilmember Tasha Kama and former Vice President Dick Cheney. Funeral services for Councilmember Kama will take place on November 19, and for Cheney on November 20.

Flags will return to full-staff at sunrise on Friday, November 21.

The people of Hawaiʻi continue to mourn the loss of these two impactful leaders. We extend condolences to their ʻohana, colleagues, communities served and all whose lives they touched.

