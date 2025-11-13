Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Names Advisory Committee for Leased Military Lands

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

GOVERNOR GREEN NAMES ADVISORY COMMITTEE FOR MILITARY LEASED LANDS

Committee Made Mostly of Native Hawaiians will Provide Guidance on Ongoing Military Leased Land Discussions

November 13, 2025

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green today announced his Advisory Committee to provide guidance related to ongoing discussions on military leased lands. The committee, made up mostly of Native Hawaiians from state government and the private sector, is charged with advising Governor Green on cultural, natural and economic strategies regarding lands currently leased by the U.S. Army on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island that are set to expire in 2029.

Following the Board of Land and Natural Resources’ rejection of the Army’s Final Environmental Impact Statements earlier this year, Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll has indicated that the Army will possibly move toward condemnation. The state of Hawai‘i has learned that the offices of the U.S. Army Secretary and the U.S. Department of Justice have begun consultations on the Army’s legal right of condemnation for training lands in Hawai‘i.

The next steps, should the Army proceed, include joint negotiations, federal funding for cultural and environmental restoration and support for critical infrastructure projects that will provide benefits to our communities and national defense in the form of access and military fire response.

The Governor’s office transmitted a formal proposal to Secretary Driscoll on October 29 outlining Hawaiʻi’s priorities, including:

Environmental remediation and land restoration;

Increased access for cultural and community organizations; and

Federal investment in local infrastructure and workforce opportunities that would provide benefits to both Hawaiʻi residents and national defense.

The Governor emphasized that these discussions must proceed transparently, guided by those of Native Hawaiian ancestry and community voices, including the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. “Hawaiʻi stands at an important crossroads — between national security and cultural stewardship; between federal authority and our responsibility to care for cultural and natural resources,” said Governor Green. “We respect the role of the U.S. military in defending our islands and our entire nation, but that role must coexist with our values and our commitment to the people who call these islands home.” The committee will advise Governor Green on desired next steps to achieve the best possible outcome for the people of Hawaiʻi. Should the Army elect to pursue condemnation, the committee will provide guidance to the Governor on a path forward that will deliver immediate and long-term benefits that reflect the true environmental and cultural costs of continued federal use of our lands. Updates and opportunities for public input will continue to be made available at https://engage.hawaii.gov/. Members of the committee serve as unpaid volunteers and do not require Senate confirmation. The Governor’s Advisory Committee members include:

William “Bill” Ailā, Jr., member, Hui Mālama ‘O Mākua

Scott Glenn, Office of the Governor facilitator

Ryan Kanaka‘ole, deputy director, Department of Land and Natural Resources

Kūhiō Lewis, CEO, Hawaiian Council

Laurie McAllister Moore, executive director, Military and Community Relations Office

Mahina Paishon-Duarte, co-founder, Waiwai Collective

Ed Sniffen, director, Hawai‘i Department of Transportation

Summer Sylva, interim administrator, Office of Hawaiian Affairs

Kali Watson, director, Department of Hawaiian Homelands

Noe Noe Wong-Wilson, Ph.D., executive director, Lālākea Foundation

