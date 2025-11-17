DLNR News Release – HAWAI‘I WILDLIFE CONSERVATION/GAME BIRD STAMP CONTEST OPENS, November 17, 2025

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

HAWAI‘I WILDLIFE CONSERVATION/GAME BIRD STAMP CONTEST OPENS

Wild Pig and California Quail are Themes for the Upcoming Year

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 17, 2025

HONOLULU – Artists are invited to submit entries to the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) for the 2026-27 Hawaiʻi Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp Art Contest.The wildlife conservation stamp is required for Hawaiʻi state hunting licenses; the game bird stamp is necessary for anyone planning to hunt game birds. Both stamps will also be available for stamp collectors.

The wildlife conservation stamp will feature the wild pig (Sus scrofa). Hawai‘i’s wild pigs are a blend of Polynesian and Eurasian breeds. Over time, they have become common across the main Hawaiian Islands, thriving in both forested wildlands and areas near human development. They move between forest habitats and residential or agricultural areas in search of food, water and shelter.

The game bird stamp will feature the California quail (Callipepla californica). Introduced in 1818 as a gift to King Kamehameha, the California quail has become established throughout the Hawaiian Islands. It is a small (9 to 11 inches), plump game bird with gray-brown body feathers and white-creamy chestnut scales on the belly. Males have a black face outlined with white, while females and young birds are overall more brown and lack the facial markings. Look for their distinctive comma-shaped top feather.

CONTEST ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

SETTING: Agricultural, pasture lands, wildland-urban interface

SIZE: Completed painting with a maximum of 24” by 36” and unframed (to be reduced to 1” X 1.5” stamp)

MEDIUM: Oil or acrylic preferred

ENTRY: Completed oil or acrylic painting or an 8.5” X 11” photo/print/photocopy of a completed painting

DEADLINE: All entries must be received by February 23, 2026. Notification of the winner will be made later in March 2026.

SHIPPING FEE: All paintings shipped must include a $35.00 fee to cover the cost of returning the artwork. You need to pick up your artwork at the Administration office if a check is not included. Checks should be made payable to the DLNR. Alternatively, a photo, print, or photocopy of an original painting may be sent without a fee (see application form).

PAYMENTS: The winner will receive a maximum award of $1,000.

Funds from Hawaiʻi wildlife conservation stamp sales are deposited into the state Wildlife Revolving Fund to support wildlife populations and habitats and to manage the state’s wildlifeprograms.

Last year, revenues from both stamps were used to maintain hunting units and to enhance game-bird and game-mammal hunting opportunities. Proceeds from the sale of wildlife conservation stamps will also support salaries, the annual lease rental of the Lānaʻi Cooperative Game Management Area, and wildlife diversity programs.

