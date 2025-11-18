EXANTE and CME Group to Host Exclusive Investor Briefing at Dubai’s Prestigious Capital Club

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where trade tensions, shifting alliances, and AI innovation are reshaping markets, global prime broker EXANTE and CME Group, the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, are joining forces to host an exclusive investor event in Dubai.“Tariffs, Trade & Transformation: Finding Opportunities and Managing Risk”8 December 2025 | 8:45am–11:45am GST | Capital Club DubaiHeld at the prestigious Capital Club Dubai, this invitation-only breakfast will bring together senior investment professionals to explore how trade, geopolitics, and technology are redefining opportunity, and how integrated brokerage solutions can help investors navigate change with greater connectivity, speed, and confidence.On the agenda:- Geo-economic briefing – Dr. Renée Friedman, Global Head of Research, EXANTE- Market outlook on options – Eric Bertrand, Futures and Options Expert, in partnership with CME Group- Integrated brokerage solutions – Kris Antoniewski, Global Business Development, EXANTE“Trade policy, geopolitical realignment, and the thirst for AI are converging to create both volatility and opportunity,” said Dr. Renée Friedman. “This event will offer a high-level view of how investors can position themselves strategically for what comes next.”Tailored for investment managers, family offices, and asset managers, this closed-door session offers exclusive access to expert insight, market intelligence, and practical tools for a rapidly evolving global landscape.Attendance is by invitation only, with limited availability.To request an invitation, visit: https://events.exante.eu/capital-club?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=dubai-december2025 About EXANTEEXANTE is a leading global prime broker offering access to 50+ markets, eight asset classes and more than one million instruments from a single multi-currency account. Its proprietary platform combines advanced trading tools, analytics, and a resilient infrastructure to support institutions, professional investors, high-net worth clients and partners worldwide.Media Contact: Julia Chapman jch@exante.eu

