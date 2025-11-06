EXANTE Grows MEA Footprint with Senior Compliance Hire in Dubai

New EXANTE Head of Compliance, MEA

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading global prime brokerage EXANTE is pleased to announce the appointment of Maya Alorr Badih as Head of Compliance, MEA, within the firm’s global Compliance team. Maya will be based in the UAE and report directly to Natalia Taft, Chief Compliance Officer.With over 15 years of progressive experience across the banking and brokerage sectors, Maya brings extensive expertise in regulatory compliance, AML/CFT oversight, and operational risk management across multiple jurisdictions, including the UAE, Seychelles, and Jordan.Before joining EXANTE, Maya served as Head of Compliance at ATFX MENA Financial Services, a firm regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). In that role, she successfully designed and implemented comprehensive compliance frameworks, led regulatory transformation programs, and introduced AI-based onboarding and risk assessment tools. Her proactive leadership and deep knowledge of FATF standards, SCA governance, and regional compliance frameworks have established her as a trusted and respected professional within the financial services industry.Maya holds the ICA International Diploma in Anti-Money Laundering and Regulatory Compliance (Merit) and is an SCA-accredited Compliance Officer, having passed the SCA Examination with high distinction. She also holds a Practitioner Coach Certification with Noble Manhattan Coaching, reflecting her strong people leadership and mentoring capabilities.At EXANTE, Maya will be responsible for ensuring regulatory adherence and operational excellence across the firm’s DIFC and ADGM representative entities. In her capacity as Compliance Officer and MLRO, she will oversee regulatory licensing and audits, strengthen compliance monitoring programs, and drive alignment with both local and international standards.Commenting on the appointment, Natalia Taft, Chief Compliance Officer, said: “EXANTE’s success depends on our ability to uphold the highest standards of governance and integrity while enabling innovation and growth. Maya’s extensive regional experience, strategic insight, and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our operations in the MEA region and reinforce our commitment to regulatory excellence.”Maya Alorr Badih added: “I’m thrilled to join EXANTE at such an exciting stage of its growth journey. I look forward to working alongside an exceptional global team to advance the firm’s compliance culture, strengthen its regional presence, and ensure sustainable, responsible growth across MEA.”This appointment reinforces EXANTE’s continued investment in its global Compliance function, strengthening its leadership capabilities across key markets and regulatory hubs.About EXANTEEXANTE is a leading global prime broker offering access to 50+ markets, eight asset classes and more than one million instruments from a single multi-currency account. Its proprietary platform combines advanced trading tools, analytics, and a resilient infrastructure to support institutions, professional investors, high-net worth clients and partners worldwide.Media Contact: Julia Chapman jch@exante.eu

