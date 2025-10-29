EXANTE Donates Over 200 PCs To Polish Schools and Community Institutions

WARSAW, POLAND, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXANTE, the global prime broker recently licensed by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (“Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego”,KNF), has donated more than 200 personal computers to schools and community institutions across Poland.The initiative is part of EXANTE’s commitment to giving back to the communities where it operates, supporting local organisations with practical resources that help meet real needs.The recipients include:- Zespół Szkół nr 10 im. St. Staszica – 70 PCs- Zespół Szkół nr 31 im. Jana Kilińskiego – 72 PCs (in two donations)- ZS Centrum Kształcenia Rolniczego im. Jadwigi Dziubińskiej w Golądkowie – 32 PCs- I Społeczna Szkoła Podstawowa im. Mikołaja Reja w Kielcach – 20 PCs- Centrum Kulturalno-Biblioteczne w Marcinowicach – 5 PCs- Szkoła Podstawowa w Woliborzu – 10 PCs“Poland is one of EXANTE’s newest licensed markets, and we’re proud to contribute to the community in a meaningful way,” said Arkadiusz Wójcik, Head of Poland for EXANTE. “Our mission goes beyond empowering traders: we want to invest in the communities we’re part of. Whether that means helping schools modernise classrooms or planting trees in wildfire-affected areas of Cyprus, we aim to respond to real local needs.”EXANTE plans to continue its community engagement efforts across Poland, with an additional 90 PCs still available for donation. Schools, libraries, and community organisations interested in applying can contact jch@exante.eu for more information.About EXANTEEXANTE is a leading global prime broker offering access to 50+ financial markets, 8 asset classes, and more than one million instruments from a single multi-currency account. With proprietary technology, advanced trading modules, and a resilient infrastructure, EXANTE provides customised solutions for high-net-worth clients, institutions, and professional partners worldwide. The brand operates in Poland from EXT Ltd, a European-based investment firm based in Cyprus and regulated by the Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission (CySEC).For more information about EXANTE and its services, please visit exante.eu or visit our office atEmilii Plater 53, 00-113 Warsaw.Media Contact: Julia Chapman jch@exante.eu

