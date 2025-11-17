GO2 for Lung Cancer Celebrates 20 Years of Progress and Purpose at Annual Simply the Best Gala and Awards

From innovation in science to compassion in care, this year’s honorees embody hope and leadership

As we celebrate two decades of relentless commitment to improving the lives of people with lung cancer, these honorees represent what our community stands for — courage, innovation, and hope.” — GO2 for Lung Cancer President and CEO Laurie Ambrose

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GO2 for Lung Cancer marked its 20th anniversary with an inspiring evening of recognition and hope at its Simply the Best Gala and Awards, celebrating extraordinary individuals and organizations transforming the future of lung cancer care, advocacy, and research.“As we celebrate two decades of relentless commitment to improving the lives of people with lung cancer, these honorees represent the best of what our community stands for — courage, innovation, and hope,” said GO2 for Lung Cancer President and CEO Laurie Ambrose. “Their work inspires us all to continue pushing boundaries until no one has to face lung cancer alone.”GO2 Excellence Award in Advancing Innovative Precision MedicineBoehringer IngelheimBoehringer Ingelheim is recognized for its leadership in advancing precision oncology and driving progress in treatments for people with lung cancer. Through its pioneering research in targeted therapies and patient-centered innovation, Boehringer Ingelheim continues to redefine how cancer is understood and managed. The company’s commitment to addressing areas of high unmet medical need reflects its enduring dedication to improving outcomes and quality of life for patients and families worldwide.GO2 Bonnie J. Addario Legacy AwardThe Young Lung Cancer InitiativeCo-Founders Bianca Bye and Leah PhillipsThe Young Lung Cancer Initiative (YLCI) is honored for its work in empowering and connecting young adults affected by lung cancer. Co-founders Bianca Bye and Leah Phillips each faced lung cancer within their own families and lives—Bianca after both of her parents were diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer, and Leah following her own Stage IV EGFR-positive diagnosis at a young age. Together, they transformed personal heartbreak into purpose, creating a platform that challenges misconceptions about who can get lung cancer and fosters understanding among younger people. Through education, advocacy, and community-building, YLCI provides hope and visibility to those navigating a diagnosis at an unexpected stage in life — ensuring no one walks this path alone.GO2 Rays of Hope Award for Excellence in Community Engagement and AwarenessBryant Lin, MD, MEngPrimary Care Physician, Educator and Researcher, Stanford UniversityDr. Bryant Lin is recognized for his outstanding commitment to lung cancer community engagement, raising awareness, and health equity. As co-founder of Stanford’s Center for Asian Health Research and Education (CARE), Dr. Lin has been instrumental in improving health outcomes for Asian populations and elevating attention to lung cancer among never-smokers. His leadership and advocacy, strengthened by his own experience with lung cancer, have helped humanize medicine and inspire greater empathy, understanding, and innovation in care delivery.GO2 Excellence Award in Advancing Early DetectionMary M. Pasquinelli, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, CTTSDirector, Lung Screening Program at UI Health; Co-Director, Lung Screening & Prevention for the Oncology Service Line, University of Illinois ChicagoDr. Mary Pasquinelli is honored for her leadership in advancing early detection and equitable access to lung cancer screening. Under her direction, UI Health’s Lung Cancer Screening Program has become a national model for community-based care, serving predominantly minority and low-resource neighborhoods in Chicago. Her work integrating research, innovation, and compassion has led to more cancers being detected at earlier, treatable stages, improving outcomes, and saving lives through access that is both inclusive and effective.GO2 Caregiver Award for Excellence in Improving Quality of LifeDarren OgilvieDarren Ogilvie is recognized for his extraordinary compassion and devotion as a caregiver to his wife throughout her experience with lung cancer. His story — one of quiet courage, love, and resilience — reflects what caregiving truly means: showing up with tenderness and strength, even in the hardest moments. From standing by his wife through treatments to reminding her of her beauty and worth, Darren embodies the spirit of steadfast care that sustains families and brings hope when it’s needed most.About GO2 for Lung CancerGO2 for Lung Cancer relentlessly confronts lung cancer on every front, every day, for everyone. Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 is dedicated to increasing survival and quality of life for those at risk, diagnosed, and living with lung cancer. For more information, visit go2.org, Facebook (@GO2forLungCancer), Instagram, (@go2forlungcancer), X (formerly Twitter, @go2forlungcancr), Bluesky (@go2forlungcancer.bsky.social), and LinkedIn (@go2forlungcancer).

