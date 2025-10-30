David A. Feldman Appointed to GO2 for Lung Cancer Board of Directors

Brings legal, regulatory, and compliance expertise to advance patient support, research, and advocacy initiatives

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GO2 for Lung Cancer (GO2) announced that David A. Feldman has been elected to its board of directors. Mr. Feldman is an experienced attorney with expertise in investigations, litigation, compliance, and risk management. He currently serves as Deputy Director and General Counsel in the Mayor's Office of Risk Management and Compliance in New York City. Previously, Mr. Feldman held senior leadership roles at the Business Integrity Commission and New York Stock Exchange following a 20-year career in private practice at two prominent law firms.“David brings extraordinary legal and regulatory expertise to our board, along with a deeply personal perspective on why GO2’s mission is so critical,” said Laurie Ambrose, president and CEO of GO2 for Lung Cancer. “As we continue to prepare for an exciting year ahead, we are thrilled to expand our board with leaders who are committed to advancing research, supporting patients, and driving meaningful change in lung cancer care.”Mr. Feldman’s connection to lung cancer is profoundly personal: his brother passed away from the disease at the age of 36.“GO2's work resonates deeply with my family and me,” Mr. Feldman said. “I am honored to support an organization that is doing everything possible to move the needle on lung cancer. Among GO2’s many important initiatives, its focus on research to understand why so many people are diagnosed with lung cancer at a young age is particularly meaningful to me.”Mr. Feldman earned his J.D., cum laude, from Boston College Law School and a B.A. in English from the University of Michigan. In addition to his professional work, Mr. Feldman volunteers extensively, including pro bono legal matters, homeless aid, and youth basketball coaching. He resides in New York City.About GO2 for Lung CancerGO2 for Lung Cancer relentlessly confronts lung cancer on every front, every day, for everyone. Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 is dedicated to increasing survival and quality of life for those at risk, diagnosed, and living with lung cancer. For more information, visit go2.org, Facebook (@GO2forLungCancer), Instagram, (@go2forlungcancer), X (formerly Twitter, @go2forlungcancr), Bluesky (@go2forlungcancer.bsky.social), and LinkedIn (@go2forlungcancer).

