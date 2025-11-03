LCAM Coalition Expands Global Reach During Lung Cancer Awareness Month

LCAM Coalition Logo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lung Cancer Awareness Movement (LCAM) Coalition is amplifying its global call to action this Lung Cancer Awareness Month with a new digital and social media campaign spanning the United States, Canada, Spain, France, Germany, and Ireland. The effort highlights that lung cancer can affect anyone—regardless of geography, age, or background—and underscores the urgent need for awareness, screening, and research worldwide.“This month, we join together with partners and advocates around the world to elevate global attention to lung cancer,” said Laurie Ambrose, President and CEO of GO2 for Lung Cancer (GO2), which stewards the LCAM Coalition. “Awareness drives action — and action saves lives. Together, we can change the course of this disease for people everywhere.”The campaign shines a light on key facts that often go unrecognized:- Lung cancer claims nearly two million lives each year worldwide, more than any other cancer.- Early detection saves lives. Regular screenings lead to better treatment options and improved survival.- The number of deaths from lung cancer is projected to rise from nearly two million to more than three million by 2045.- Twenty percent of lung cancer cases occur in people with little or no smoking history.The LCAM Coalition thanks its 2025 campaign sponsors—Amgen, AstraZeneca, Merck, and Novocure — for their partnership and commitment to advancing global lung cancer awareness.About the LCAM CoalitionThe Lung Cancer Awareness Movement (LCAM) Coalition, stewarded by GO2 for Lung Cancer, unites more than 60 patient organizations around the world to raise awareness and drive action against lung cancer. Originally formed to amplify global voices during Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the Coalition now works year-round to increase understanding and change outcomes for everyone impacted by lung cancer. Learn more at lcam.org.About GO2 for Lung CancerGO2 for Lung Cancer relentlessly confronts lung cancer on every front, every day, for everyone. Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 is dedicated to increasing survival and quality of life for those at risk, diagnosed, and living with lung cancer. For more information, visit go2.org, Facebook (@GO2forLungCancer), Instagram, (@go2forlungcancer), X (formerly Twitter, @go2forlungcancr), Bluesky (@go2forlungcancer.bsky.social), and LinkedIn (@go2forlungcancer).

