Rechat Integrates with Loft47 to Streamline Brokerage Workflows

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rechat , real estate’s first AI-powered super app built for brokerages, today announced a new integration with Loft47 , the industry’s leading back office automation and commission management platform. Together, Rechat and Loft47 deliver a seamless brokerage experience connecting a scalable, secure, and lightning fast commission management platform. Brokerages can now manage deals, compliance, commissions, and payouts in one continuous, intelligent workflow."Our integration with Loft47 reinforces our commitment to giving brokerages the flexibility to choose the tools that best fit their workflows,” said Shayan Hamidi, Chief Executive Officer of Rechat, “By connecting with leading solutions in the market, we help our clients streamline operations and unlock more value from their technology stack.”With the new integration, deals created in Rechat flow directly into Loft47’s back office, ensuring all compliance, accounting, and commission functions are handled quickly, accurately, and transparently. Brokerages save time, reduce risk, and give their agents the most agent-centric, best-in-class mobile app they need to run their business.“At Loft47, we know the back office is the backbone of every brokerage. Partnering with Rechat brings the industry a unified solution that connects top-tier agent tools with the most powerful commission and compliance automation on the market. Broker owners can finally operate with total visibility, from contract to close to payout, while their agents stay focused on production,” said Sasha Hryciuk, Founder and CEO of Loft47.The integration enables deals to move effortlessly across the brokerage lifecycle. Rechat’s AI-powered platform and super app helps agents manage leads, design and deliver award-winning marketing, manage contacts and transactions with greater efficiency.“Brokerages constantly walk a tightrope between empowering agents and maintaining financial accuracy,” said Tracy Simmons, CRO at Loft47. “This partnership eliminates that tension. Agents get intuitive, AI-powered tools that help them close more deals, while brokerages gain the confidence that every transaction is compliant, reconciled, and paid out on time, without adding admin overhead.”Once a deal is created, Loft47 automates the entire financial workflow from split calculations and deductions to reconciliation, trust accounting, and tax reporting. The system ensures every payout is accurate, every audit is ready, and every agent has visibility into their earnings. Agents benefit from faster and more reliable payouts, while also gaining online access to critical financial data and 1099s. For brokerages of any size, from single offices to large enterprises, the combined platform offers the scalability and automation needed to support growth.“With Loft47, we are streamlining the front office and back office of a brokerage’s business,” said Audie Chamberlain, Head of Strategic Growth at Rechat. “This is the simplest and smartest way to run a modern brokerage.”In addition to the Loft47 integration, Rechat has recently expanded with over 60 other integrations that include Figma, ChatGPT, Zillow, and realtor.com. Each new addition strengthens Rechat’s AI-powered super app, giving brokerages the flexibility to build a unified, intelligent tech stack that drives productivity and growth.To learn more about Rechat visit, https://rechat.com/ or download in the Apple App Store or Google Play StoreFor more information about Loft47 visit, https://loft47.com/ About RechatRechat is real estate’s first AI-powered super app built for enterprise brokerages and loved by agents. It was built to solve a persistent problem: toggling between disconnected platforms to manage daily business. Rechat includes a fully integrated Marketing Center, People Center, Deals Center and AI agent assistant, Lucy. Rechat members can now automate listing marketing, create high-quality print collateral and manage transactions, all from a single mobile-first platform. Learn more at: https://rechat.com About Loft47Loft47 is the modern back-office engine powering North America’s most efficient brokerages. Our platform automates commission calculations, compliance, and payouts with unmatched accuracy — giving brokerages real-time financial control, agents faster access to earnings, and owners the insights they need to scale. Learn more at https://loft47.com

