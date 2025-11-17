Actor Titus Thorpe Secures Multi-Award-Winning Publicist Desirae L. Benson as New Public Relations Representative

Actor Titus Thorpe

Positioning a Dynamic Talent for the Spotlight He Deserves

I’ve fought for every opportunity that brought me here, and now it’s time to elevate. Working with Desirae means stepping into a new era of excellence—and I’m ready for it.” — Titus Thorpe

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamic actor, Titus Thorpe, known for his versatile on-screen presence and recent role as George Malcolm—the father of the bride—in the acclaimed film My African Wedding, has officially secured multi-award-winning publicist Desirae L. Benson as his new representation.This strategic partnership marks a powerful new chapter for Thorpe, whose career continues to gain momentum across film, television, and digital platforms. Aligning with Benson, a highly sought-after entertainment publicist, multimedia journalist and professional Recording Academy member, positions Thorpe for elevated visibility and expanded opportunities as he enters a pivotal stage in his acting journey.A Competitor Since Childhood, Built for the Spotlight:Titus Thorpe’s resilience began early. Growing up, he learned quickly that blending in was never an option. His determination and positive outlook shaped him long before he stepped onto a set.A natural competitor, Thorpe became an All-Conference basketball player at Columbia-Greene Junior College in Hudson, NY, where he earned his A.A.S. in General Studies. He later attended the prestigious Virginia Union University in Richmond, VA, becoming a distinguished member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., an organization rooted in service, leadership, and uplifting the community.Balancing the responsibilities of fatherhood during college only sharpened his drive to evolve beyond average—ultimately paving the way for a career in acting.A Versatile Actor with Dynamic Range:From New York to Hollywood, Titus Thorpe has carved out a reputation as an actor who can do it all.His television work includes multiple appearances on Law & Order, as well as numerous features across film and TV. Thorpe refined his craft at the Image International Modeling and Acting Center in Allentown, PA, earning a Certificate of Achievement for his mastery of cold reading, improvisation, stage presence, and character development.A true chameleon, Thorpe is known for his ability to transition seamlessly between roles—from detectives, FBI agents, lawyers, and doctors to gangsters, drug lords, and gritty street-level characters. His adaptability makes him a casting director’s dream: he never shows up as just one thing.A Major New Move: Joining Forces with Desirae L. BensonSecuring Desirae L. Benson as his publicist signifies a high-impact move for Thorpe’s career trajectory. Benson—recognized as one of the most dynamic and influential publicists in the entertainment industry—brings a track record of elevating talent across television, music, film, and luxury lifestyle sectors. Her campaigns are known for creating cultural resonance, meaningful visibility, and media attention that converts into career-shaping opportunities.With Benson now leading his public relations efforts, Thorpe is positioned for expanded media presence, strategic brand alignment, and strengthened industry recognition.Thorpe’s latest role as George Malcolm, father of the bride in My African Wedding, highlights his natural charisma, emotional depth, and ability to embody layered, relatable characters. His performance continues to draw praise as the film reaches new audiences across platforms. Others are encouraged to visit his IMDb page to see more and learn more.About Titus ThorpeTitus Thorpe is an American actor known for his versatility, confidence, and ability to inhabit a wide range of characters. Trained in New York and Pennsylvania, he has appeared in notable television series and films, including multiple appearances on Law & Order. Thorpe holds degrees from Columbia-Greene Junior College and Virginia Union University and is a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. His latest role is in My African Wedding.###

