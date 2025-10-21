Seasoned Actress Dee Freeman Makes Powerful BET Plus Debut Amid Health Battle

The beloved actress celebrates her television debut on Tyler Perry’s hit series while courageously navigating her cancer journey with hope and gratitude.

Every moment on set was a blessing. Being part of Sistas reminded me how powerful it is to do what you love and to share that joy with people who truly love the craft.” — Dee Freeman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned actress Dee Freeman is set to make her highly anticipated debut on Tyler Perry’s hit television series Sistas, streaming Wednesday, October 22nd on BET+. Freeman will appear in Episode 14 as Valerie, a heartfelt and spirited new character that audiences will instantly connect with.As a veteran performer whose artistry has touched audiences across stage and screen, Dee Freeman has built a career grounded in authenticity, grace, and purpose. Recently diagnosed with lung cancer, her latest role in Sistas is both a professional triumph and a personal milestone as she faces this challenge head on with bravery and faith.“Sistas is a wonderful cast to be a part of. It felt like I was going to a close relative’s house every time I went to the set,” Freeman shared. “The actors and the production team couldn’t have been kinder or more welcoming. I’m truly looking forward to this magnificent journey.”Freeman’s journey has inspired many within the entertainment community. While she continues treatment and recovery, she is also working toward paying off her medical bills. Supporters who wish to contribute to her cause can do so via her official "Support Dee Freeman’s Healing Journey" GoFundMe page “As Dee’s publicist, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing her resilience, professionalism, and faith firsthand,” says Desirae L. Benson , celebrity publicist and founder of Desirae L. Benson Public Relations. “Her spirit lights up every room she walks into, and her dedication to her craft—even while facing health challenges—is nothing short of inspiring. Her appearance on Sistas is not just a role, it’s a reminder of her unwavering strength and God-given talent."Tune in to Tyler Perry’s Sistas on BET+, Wednesday, October 22nd, to watch Dee Freeman in her debut as Valerie. Join fans across the country in celebrating her courage, artistry, and continued fight with faith and grace.To learn more about Dee Freeman and to support her journey in entertainment, visit her website Desirae L. Benson, PublicistDesirae L. Benson Public Relations📧 DesiraeBBB@gmail.com###

