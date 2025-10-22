Legacy Chef™ Vincent Moore Joins Forces with Flatrock Distillery & Bistro as Executive Chef and Culinary Director

Flatrock Distillery & Bistro taps Legacy Chef™ Vincent Moore to elevate the Southern dining experience with bold flavor and creative flair.

This journey is bigger than just cooking, it's about honoring where I come from and sharing the flavors that raised me” — Legacy Chef™ Vincent Moore

MAUMEE, OH, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flatrock Distillery & Bistro has announced a flavorful new collaboration with Legacy Chef™ Vincent Moore, who steps in as Executive Chef and Culinary Director, bringing his signature Southern flair and deep-rooted culinary artistry to the celebrated distillery’s kitchen. This alliance marks the beginning of an exciting era for both brands, blending award-winning spirits with authentic down-home cuisine.The two Black veteran-owned businesses—Flatrock, founded by U.S. Navy veteran Lawrence Pritchard III, and Legacy Chef™, helmed by U.S. Air Force veteran Vincent Moore—first crossed paths in 2019 at the National Craft Beer & Distillery FresherFest, an event celebrating Black-owned breweries and libations. Over the years, their mutual respect, shared Southern heritage, and creative passion led to several collaborations that ultimately inspired this official culinary alliance in 2025.“I feel a sense of great joy about this new mutual alliance,” says Vincent ‘Legacy Chef’ Moore. “I’m ready to build that incredible Southern down-home feel and create marvelous, mouth-watering experiences for every guest at Flatrock Distillery & Bistro. See y’all there!”Under this unique independent contractor agreement, Moore—through his company TasteTheCraft LLC/Legacy Chef™ —will oversee all kitchen operations while retaining ownership of his original recipes and creative direction. This flexible structure allows both entities to support each other’s brands and pursue future collaborative ventures without limiting creative freedom or growth potential.Guests can look forward to the debut of Moore’s Southern-inspired menu beginning October 27, 2025, featuring bold, flavorful dishes designed to perfectly complement Flatrock’s award-winning handcrafted spirits, including their Silver Medal-winning Sweet Corn Moonshine. Desirae L. Benson , publicist for Legacy Chef™, adds, “This collaboration embodies the spirit of creative independence, cultural pride, and culinary innovation. Vincent’s ability to merge authenticity with artistry is exactly what makes Legacy Chef a standout brand—and Flatrock is the perfect stage for that flavor-forward excellence.”About Legacy Chef™ / TasteTheCraft LLCFounded by Vincent Moore, Legacy Chef™ represents a brand built on passion, perseverance, and purpose. A proud U.S. Air Force veteran and Southern culinary artist, Moore curates unforgettable dining experiences through his unique take on “Down-Home New Orleans Cooking with Award-Winning Spirits.” His mission is to honor the roots of Black culinary excellence while elevating the standard of modern Southern cuisine.About Flatrock Distillery & Bistro Flatrock Distilling Company , located in Maumee, Ohio, began in 2012 as Flatrock Brewing Company before evolving into one of the region’s top artisan distilleries. Led by Head Distiller Lawrence Pritchard III, the company combines generational craft traditions with innovative small-batch distilling. From moonshine and bourbon to rum and gin, Flatrock has earned national acclaim, including a Silver Medal at the 2025 U.S. Open Whiskey & Spirits Championship.###

