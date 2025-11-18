Experior Financial Group Releases Video Series Showcasing Corporate Leadership, and Debuting with CEO Lee-Ann Prickett

Logo of the company Experior Financial Group

Experior is proud to launch an inspiring new series of long and short-form video content featuring members of the company’s C-suite executives and directors.

Lee-Ann’s debut as CEO is an exciting moment for the company, and the new series gives our field the chance to connect with her in a meaningful way.” — Director of Marketing Joanna St Jacques

GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experior Financial Group is proud to announce the launch of an inspiring new series of long- and short-form video content featuring members of the company’s C-suite executives and Directors. This initiative highlights the people behind Experior’s continued growth—sharing their insights, leadership philosophies, and the driving forces behind the company’s mission to elevate excellence across the insurance and financial services industry.At the center of this launch is the debut interview series with Lee-Ann Prickett, Experior’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer . This marks her first official on-camera introduction in the role, offering viewers an authentic look at her vision for the future, her leadership approach, and her commitment to supporting agents and clients across North America. The full transition will take place in the new year.“We wanted to create a series that puts our leaders front and center,” said Joanna St Jacques Director of Marketing. “These stories reflect the passion, expertise, and integrity that continue to guide Experior’s momentum. Lee-Ann’s debut as CEO is an exciting moment for the company, and the new series gives our entire field the chance to connect with her in a meaningful way.”The video series will feature:• In-depth CEO interviews with Lee-Ann Prickett exploring strategy, culture, and her forward-looking priorities.• Director spotlight videos sharing personal journeys, professional expertise, and perspectives on industry evolution.• Short-form clips designed for quick insights, inspiration, and training-aligned leadership messaging.This initiative is part of Experior’s ongoing commitment to transparency, mentorship, and field development—ensuring agents have direct access to leadership and the ideas shaping the company’s trajectory.The first videos in the series will be released across Experior’s corporate channels including our YouTube channel in the coming days, with new episodes rolled out regularly.

