Come to Sleigh with Experior 2025 Shawn Redford, Dylan DiPietro and Tiffany Houston the CEO of Shine

Experior concludes its year of support for Shine Foundation, to help make dreams come true for children and youth living with severe physical disabilities.

From walking and riding across Canada to making payroll pledges, every effort reflects our shared belief that when we come together, we change lives.” — Lee-Ann Prickett CEO & President

GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experior Financial Group Wraps Up Second Year of Shine Commitment with Record $134,050 Donated in 2025 Experior Financial Group Inc. is proud to conclude another extraordinary year of giving in support of the Shine Foundation, reaffirming its pledge to help make dreams come true for children and youth living with severe physical disabilities.Through a combination of initiatives, including an August payroll deduction campaign, September’s Shine with Experior: Stride & Ride, and October’s Come to Sleigh event, Experior and its associates contributed more than $134,050 in 2025, showcasing the company’s commitment to community and compassion in action.To celebrate the spirit of generosity, Experior is participating in Shine’s “Giving Season” campaign, running from December 2 through 31, and will match every donation made to Shine Foundation dollar-for-dollar, up to $50,000. This initiative will help close out the year by doubling the impact of every contribution made by associates, partners, and the public.This year also marks an extraordinary achievement for the Shine Foundation, which recently celebrated the fulfillment of its 9,000th dream for a young person living with a severe physical disability. Each dream represents a life touched and a moment of hope delivered milestones that Experior Financial Group is honored to help make possible through its continued partnership.“This year, we’ve seen our Experior family truly shine,” said Lee-Ann Prickett, President & CEO of Experior Financial Group Inc. “From walking and riding across Canada to making payroll pledges, every effort reflects our shared belief that when we come together, we change lives. The Giving Season is our chance to finish strong and make dreams come true for even more incredible young people.”Among the many participants, Experior proudly recognizes its top fundraising team, Team Priceless LifeOne Legacy, who raised $1915 during this year’s Stride & Ride event—an inspiring example of leadership, teamwork, and heart.“It’s incredible to see how our agents, partners, and communities have embraced this cause,” said Shawn Redford, Chief Business Development Officer and Chair of Experior’s Charitable Giving Committee. “Their energy and dedication continue to drive our impact and strengthen our bond with Shine year after year.”How to Get InvolvedDonate during Giving Season Dec 2–31 2-25 to have your contribution matched dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000Register or support future Shine events at shinefoundation.donordrive.com/experior Share your support on social media using #ShineWithExperior and tag Experior and ShineAbout Experior Financial Group Inc.Experior Financial Group Inc. is a leading North American financial services company providing personalized advice and customized solutions to clients across Canada and the United States. Through initiatives like its multi-year partnership with Shine, Experior is committed to giving back to the communities it serves and creating a lasting positive impact.

