Experior Financial Group, Inc. USA Introduces 'Our Authors' Hub: Meet the People Behind the Insights

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experior Financial Group, Inc. USA is proud to announce the launch of its new “Our Authors” Hub, an engaging space where the company’s leaders step out from behind the titles and share their stories, insights, and ideas. More than a corporate blog, this hub provides a personal glimpse into the individuals driving Experior’s mission to empower agents and support families through innovative financial solutions.Putting People at the Heart of Financial ServicesThe financial services industry can often feel impersonal, but Experior has always believed that people, not products or not numbers, are at the foundation of meaningful financial guidance. And that’s what this new hub is about: giving agents, clients, and partners across the United States a chance to hear directly from the leaders shaping Experior’s vision.These contributors are not distant commentators; they are active professionals working daily to support clients, guide agents, and address real-world financial challenges. Their articles blend practical expertise with genuine care, offering both inspiration and actionable insights.Meet the AuthorsEach leader brings a different lens to Experior, and together they create a picture of what makes this company tick:Joanna St-Jacques - Director of MarketingJoanna has the kind of creativity that makes campaigns pop, but she pairs it with a strategy that keeps growth on track. From Canada to Puerto Rico to the U.S., she’s helped tell Experior’s story in ways that connect.Shelden Smollan - Chief Experience OfficerShelden’s been in business for over 20 years, but he still approaches every client interaction like it’s day one. Honest. Helpful. Humans. Colleagues say he’s the kind of person who will show up early, stay late, and somehow keep the energy up in between.Shawn Redford - Chief Business Development OfficerIf you need someone to spot an opportunity where others see a roadblock, Shawn’s your guy. Shawn thrives on turning challenges into opportunities. His focus on building partnerships and expanding Experior’s reach and impact ensures the organization remains at the forefront of a rapidly changing financial landscape.Amber Miller - Marketing ManagerAmber is the storyteller. The one who can turn a complex strategy into something people actually want to read, watch, or share. From digital campaigns to big events, she’s been behind many of the moments that made Experior stand out.Insights That Go Beyond the SurfaceThe “Our Authors” Hub is a dynamic collection of articles, resources, and thought leadership pieces designed to support agents and inform clients. From practical guidance to reflective commentary, every post reflects Experior’s mission to educate, empower, and connect.And because not everything can be captured in words, there’s also a new video introducing Experior’s mission, what drives us, what we value, and why we do what we do.What Makes Experior DifferentStrategy and heart. That’s the mix. Our leaders combine decades of expertise with a deep understanding of what clients experience when making important financial decisions. That perspective is what keeps Experior grounded in its mission: training agents, building tools, and always coming back to clarity, trust, and doing right by families.“Experior isn’t just another financial company, it’s a community,” said Lee-Ann Prickett, CEO and Co-Founder of Experior Financial Group. “We wanted a place where our leaders could share what they’ve learned, not just for agents, but for families across the country who deserve clear, honest guidance.”Explore the HubThe “Our Authors” Hub is live and ready to explore. To meet the leaders, read their latest articles, and watch the introductory video, visit: https://usa.experiorfinancial.com/our-authors About Experior Financial Group, Inc. USAExperior Financial Group, Inc. USA is a financial services organization dedicated to helping families and supporting agents nationwide. With a unique tri-brid business model, innovative tools, and a people-first culture, Experior Financial Group empowers financial professionals to build thriving businesses while delivering trusted solutions to clients.For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

