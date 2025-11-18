Negris LeBrum Launches AI-Powered '12 Days of Fashion' Music Initiative to Spotlight Black Designers

Negris LeBrum proudly unveils the “12 Days of Fashion” an AI-driven holiday initiative that merges culture, technology, creativity to elevate Black designers.

TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Negris LeBrum proudly unveils the “12 Days of Fashion”—an AI-driven holiday initiative that merges culture, technology, and creativity to spotlight and elevate Black designers. Through the combined power of artificial intelligence, digital storytelling, and music, this project introduces a modern, future-forward approach to celebrating the holiday season while uplifting the brilliance of Black fashion talent.Highlighting designers such as Kevan Hall, LaQuan Smith, Sergio Hudson, and others, the initiative aims to position these creators as lasting heritage brands. Just as global fashion houses like Louis Vuitton and Chanel have become generational icons, “12 Days of Fashion” seeks to embed these designers into the cultural narrative—not just for this season, but for decades to come.Negris LeBrum’s commitment to creating legacy and innovation was reflected in its inclusion in the pages of Vanity Fair Italy August 2021 issue, featured alongside global houses such as Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel.“The digital space—whether through product innovation, AI, or crypto—will be the backbone of the fashion industry’s future,” says Travis Hamilton, Creative Director and Founder of Negris LeBrum. “We’ve identified formulas and opportunities that allow us to grow, scale, and engage consumers in new ways. This holiday anthem, our AI-driven content, and our partnerships in the crypto space are putting us on the right path.”________________________________________Project Spokesman: Segun OduolowuEmmy Award–winning journalist, host, and cultural commentator Segun Oduolowu serves as the official voice of the “12 Days of Fashion” campaign. As the original Negris LeBrum model, Segun stands uniquely positioned to speak to the brand’s heritage, evolution, and vision. His longstanding relationship with the label—spanning from its T-shirt beginnings to its global recognition—makes him not only a spokesman but a true custodian of its story.________________________________________About the InitiativeThe “12 Days of Fashion” project is part of Negris LeBrum’s broader mission to build and preserve Black heritage brands. Through AI-powered storytelling, music, and cultural celebration, the initiative continues the brand’s mission of blending innovation with history—creating pathways for designers to be seen, valued, and remembered.For more information, visit www.negrislebrum.com and follow @negrislebrum.

12 Days of Fashion AI Song

