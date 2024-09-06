Negris LeBrum Showing Their Support for Kamala Harris Through Fashion

Preppy sweater displays Kamala Harris name.

At Team Negris, we've embraced the voice of fashion to define the six letters that form the name KAMALA.

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The intersection of fashion and politics takes center stage at New York Fashion Week as CFDA "Ones to Watch" and HBCU-founded label Negris LeBrum pays tribute to Vice President Kamala Harris with a preppy retro sweater and a powerful campaign titled "Say Her Name."A Tribute to Vice President Kamala Harris Designer and Founder Travis Hamilton was inspired by the challenges Vice President Kamala Harris faced when many people mispronounced her name. To honor her, Hamilton and the Negris LeBrum team created a fashion capsule of sweaters that highlight Harris's name to a symbol of beauty and respect. This initiative is part of Hamilton's SS25 collection, titled "Colors Unite Us," which offers a unique runway look that reflects his admiration for the Vice President and celebrates the beauty and significance of her name.Colors Unite Us SS25 Collection The "Colors Unite Us" SS25 collection explores the profound impact of color in fashion, particularly how it resonates with people from diverse backgrounds. Drawing inspiration from the women’s organizations of the Divine Nine, Hamilton has designed a captivating wool blend sweater; the "PREPPY SWEATER," available in the iconic colors of pink/green, crimson/white, blue/white, and old gold/crème. These colors are more than just shades; they symbolize unity, strength, and the shared heritage of the Divine Nine community."As proud members of the Divine Nine, we stand connected and unified through the colors we wear, celebrating our shared heritage and values," said Travis Hamilton.Available Now the PREPPY SWEATER is now available for a limited-time discounted price of $99 USD, along with other tribute items in the collection. This offering not only represents fashion excellence but also serves as a tribute to Vice President Kamala Harris and the influence of the Divine Nine.The story of Negris LeBrum is rooted in a timeless tale of forbidden love. In the 1940s, in a small southern town in Louisiana, a beautiful French Creole woman named Negris fell in love with a dashing black man. Despite the societal pressures and racial boundaries of the time, their love persisted, though it had to remain hidden. This poignant love story was passed down through generations, eventually inspiring designer Travis Hamilton to create a fashion brand that honors Negris's legacy. Negris LeBrum stands as a symbol of enduring love, resilience, and the beauty transcends societal norms.For more information about the "Say Her Name" campaign, the SS25 collection, and to purchase the "PREPPY SWEATER," please visit www.negrislebrum.com contact Xavier W, at brandmanager@negrislebrum.com

