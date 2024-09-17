Negris LeBrum Makes a Bold Political Statement at New York Fashion Week SS25 with "Colors Unite Us" Collection

PASADENA, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Negris LeBrum, the HBCU-founded label and CFDA "Ones to Watch," captivated the audience at New York Fashion Week with its striking and politically charged SS25 collection, "Colors Unite Us." Designed by Travis Hamilton, this collection paid homage to Vice President Kamala Harris, celebrating her name and the values she represents.A Bold Tribute to Vice President Kamala Harris Designer and Founder Travis Hamilton turned heads with a collection centered around Vice President Kamala Harris, highlighting the cultural importance of pronouncing her name correctly—a symbol of respect, dignity, and recognition. This tribute, woven into the essence of the SS25 collection, transformed the runway into a platform for political expression, where fashion and advocacy intersected.The Preppy Retro Sweater: The centerpiece of the collection, a luxurious wool-blend preppy sweater, was showcased in colors representing the Divine Nine sororities and fraternity communities, symbolizing unity, strength, and heritage.Varsity Jacket Debut: Adding a fresh, fashion-forward element to the collection, a varsity jacket was introduced alongside the signature preppy logo sweater, giving the collection a bold, youthful energy.Vibrant Color Palette: The SS25 collection was defined by an array of rich, striking colors, including electric blue, old gold plaid, and deep hues of blue and black, bringing a sophisticated yet modern edge to the runway."Colors Unite Us" CollectionThe "Colors Unite Us" collection celebrates the unifying power of fashion through its use of vibrant, symbolic colors. Each piece serves as a tribute not only to Vice President Kamala Harris but also to the broader values of unity and diversity. The collection's color scheme honors the Divine Nine and reinforces the idea that fashion can be a vehicle for social change.Quote from Travis Hamilton"Our collection reflects the intersection of fashion and politics, honoring the everyday woman in America and the core issues that Vice President Kamala Harris fights for," said Travis Hamilton.Next Steps Building on the success of its New York Fashion Week debut, Negris LeBrum plans to expand the "Colors Unite Us" collection, continuing its focus on social causes and using fashion to inspire meaningful change.Sponsors and Supporters The evening's runway show was proudly sponsored by Owl’s Brew, Boxed Water, Aluminate Life, DAX, BRITISH M, WELLA USA and music provided by DJ Gale Scott.For more information, photos, and post-show interviews, please visit www.negrislebrum.com or contact Brand Department at brandmanager@negrislebrum.com.

