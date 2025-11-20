Confidia Health Institute Welcomes Dr. Andrew Van Scoyk to Bristol Office

Dr. Andrew Van Scoyk, Family Medicine physician, recently joined Confidia Health Institute’s Bristol office. Dr. Andrew Van Scoyk (left) speaks with Confidia Health Institute founder Dr. Kevin Greene during the MetaLab Grand Opening in Bristol, Connecticut.

Family Medicine physician brings commitment to patient-centered care, longevity, and community health.

I am enthusiastic about joining Confidia due to Dr. Greene's commitment to innovative treatments, advanced technology, and ongoing learning.” — Dr. Van Scoyk

BRISTOL, CT, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Confidia Health Institute is proud to announce the addition of Andrew Van Scoyk, MD, to its Bristol office as a Family Medicine physician.Dr. Van Scoyk is board-certified in Family Medicine and a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). With a professional focus on hormone therapy, longevity, and preventive health, he strengthens Confidia’s mission of delivering proactive, patient-centered care to the Bristol community. As Confidia’s primary physician for DEXA testing , Dr. Van Scoyk performs all body composition and bone density scans, expanding access to advanced diagnostic and preventive care.Born and raised in Denver, Colorado, Dr. Van Scoyk’s path reflects values of leadership, responsibility, and resilience instilled by his family. He earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry, with a minor in biology, before graduating from St. George’s University School of Medicine and completing his Family Medicine residency at Southern Illinois University (SIU).Throughout his career, Dr. Van Scoyk has served diverse patient populations, including those at Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). Earlier in his career, he contributed to melanoma research at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, experiences that helped shape his empathetic, whole-person approach to care.“I am enthusiastic about joining Confidia due to Dr. Greene 's commitment to innovative treatments, advanced technology, and ongoing learning.” said Dr. Van Scoyk. “Equally important to me is being part of a close-knit, family-oriented community like Bristol, where I can care for such a diverse and welcoming patient population.”Outside the clinic, Dr. Van Scoyk’s greatest passion is raising his three-year-old daughter — a role he considers his most meaningful. He credits several key figures in his life — from his grandfather, a Korean War veteran and POW survivor, to his aunt, a physician and mentor — with inspiring his values of lifelong learning, service, and compassion.Patient AccessDr. Van Scoyk is now accepting new patients at Confidia Health Institute’s Bristol office. To schedule an appointment, please call (860) 378-2891 or visit ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com to learn more.About Confidia Health InstituteConfidia Health Institute is a primary care and advanced health facility with offices in Bristol and Plantsville, Connecticut. Dedicated to comprehensive patient care and community wellness, Confidia combines cutting-edge medical services with a commitment to education, prevention, philanthropy, and community partnerships. The Institute upholds the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and ethical practices in healthcare, ensuring patients and the community receive trusted, compassionate care. Its programs include MetaLab, a state-of-the-art metabolic testing and longevity lab, and Confidia Advanced Wound Specialists, an advanced wound care and general surgery program. Learn more at ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com.

