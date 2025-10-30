Confidia Health Institute Launches Advanced Wound Care & Surgery Program Led by Dr. Nicholas Verdura

Dr. Nicholas Verdura, MD, FACS, CWS-P, newly appointed Medical Director of Advanced Wound Care and General Surgery at Confidia Health Institute (Plantsville, CT). Dr. Nicholas Verdura conducting a vascular assessment with the Smart ABI+, helping patients receive precise, state-of-the-art wound care. MolecuLight DX™ fluorescence imaging device, one of the advanced tools now available at Confidia Health Institute, allows clinicians to detect bacteria in wounds in real time — supporting faster, more effective treatment planning. Arobella Ultrasonic Wound Debridement System, now available at Confidia Health Institute, uses advanced acoustic energy to gently and effectively remove damaged tissue while preserving healthy cells — supporting faster healing for complex wounds.

New initiative expands access to hospital-level wound care and in-office surgical procedures in Southington

With Dr. Verdura leading our wound care and surgical services, our community now has access to advanced procedures and technologies typically seen at major medical centers — right here in Southington.” — Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder, Confidia Health Institute

SOUTHINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Confidia Health Institute is proud to announce the addition of Nicholas Verdura, MD, FACS, CWS-P, as Medical Director of Advanced Wound Care and General Surgery. With extensive training in minimally invasive and advanced surgical techniques, Dr. Verdura now leads Confidia Advanced Wound Specialists , Confidia’s comprehensive wound care and office-based surgical program.Dr. Verdura is double board-certified — by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Wound Management as a Certified Wound Specialist–Physician (CWS-P). He completed his surgical fellowship at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC, specializing in advanced laparoscopic and gastrointestinal procedures. He has also served as an Assistant Clinical Professor at Quinnipiac University’s Frank H. Netter School of Medicine and the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, where he is recognized for his commitment to patient-centered care.With more than 20 years of experience in wound care, Dr. Verdura has built and directed multiple successful programs across Connecticut, including several wound care centers with Hartford HealthCare. His reputation as a leader in the field has made him a trusted referral source for providers throughout the region — expertise he now brings to Confidia as Medical Director of Advanced Wound Care and General Surgery.As a lifelong Connecticut resident, Dr. Verdura is proud to serve as a local Southington physician, bringing hospital-level wound care and surgical expertise into a community setting.Confidia Advanced Wound Specialists welcomes patients with all types of acute and chronic wounds, including but not limited to:- Diabetic ulcers- Arterial ulcers- Venous stasis ulcers- Pressure injuries- Traumatic wounds- Surgical site complications- Burn woundsTo support better outcomes, the program integrates state-of-the-art wound care technologies, including:- Arobella Qoustic Wound Therapy System (Ultrasonic Wound Debridement) – an advanced, minimally invasive wound cleaning technology that accelerates healing- MolecuLight DX Fluorescence Imaging Device – real-time infection detection to guide precise treatment- Smart ABI+ Vascular Assessment System – non-invasive testing to evaluate blood flow and detect circulation issues early“These tools allow us to deliver hospital-level wound care in an outpatient setting,” said Dr. Verdura. “By combining advanced diagnostics with hands-on expertise, we help patients heal faster, achieve better long-term results, and improve their quality of life.”In addition to wound care, Dr. Verdura provides a range of in-office surgical procedures under local anesthesia, including but not limited to:- Incision and drainage of abscesses or thrombosed hemorrhoids- Excisional biopsy of sebaceous cysts, lipomas, and skin lesions (moles, skin tags, etc.)- Incisional biopsy of suspicious lesions, with complete excision when appropriate- Removal of foreign bodies (ticks, splinters, metal fragments, etc.)- Suturing of acute injuries and suture removalThese procedures allow patients to receive safe, timely, and effective care without the need for a hospital visit.As Medical Director, Dr. Verdura guides the clinical vision and ongoing growth of Confidia Advanced Wound Specialists and the Institute’s surgical program. His leadership ensures that patients receive not only cutting-edge treatments but also compassionate, accessible care close to home.“Confidia has always been about meeting patients where they are and providing care that blends innovation with humanity,” said Dr. Kevin Greene , Founder of Confidia Health Institute. “With Dr. Verdura leading our wound care and surgical services, our community now has access to advanced procedures and technologies typically seen at major medical centers — right here in Southington."Patient AccessDr. Verdura began seeing patients on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at Confidia’s Plantsville office (710 Main Street, Building 4, Plantsville, CT). He is available on Thursdays by appointment. To schedule an appointment: Call the direct line at (860) 681-8572 — a member of our team will return your call within one business day. Fax: (860) 378-2894About Confidia Health InstituteConfidia Health Institute is a primary care and advanced health facility with offices in Bristol and Plantsville, Connecticut. Dedicated to comprehensive patient care and community wellness, Confidia combines cutting-edge medical services with a commitment to education, prevention, philanthropy, and community partnerships. The Institute upholds the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and ethical practices in healthcare, ensuring patients and the community receive trusted, compassionate care. Its programs include MetaLab, a state-of-the-art metabolic testing and longevity lab, and Confidia Advanced Wound Specialists, a newly launched advanced wound care and general surgery program under the leadership of Dr. Nicholas Verdura.Learn more at ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com

