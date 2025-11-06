Confidia Health Institute Expands Diagnostic Services with Gold-Standard DEXA Body Composition & Bone Density Scanning

The DEXA Scan Room, located inside Confidia Health Institute’s Bristol office, offers patients convenient access to advanced body composition and bone density testing. MetaLab’s state-of-the-art DEXA scanner provides hospital-level accuracy in just 30 minutes, now available at Confidia Health Institute’s Bristol office. MetaLab’s Bristol facility offers a welcoming, modern space designed to support a positive patient experience.

Advanced testing now available locally for just $125 through MetaLab by Confidia, the Institute’s metabolic and longevity testing facility.

Our goal is to make cutting-edge diagnostic tools available right here in Bristol, empowering patients to take charge of their long-term health and longevity.” — Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder, Confidia Health Institute

BRISTOL, CT, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Confidia Health Institute has expanded its diagnostic and preventive-health services with the introduction of DEXA (Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry) scanning — the gold standard for full-body composition and bone-density measurement.Available at Confidia’s Bristol office, the DEXA Plus service is powered by MetaLab by Confidia, the Institute’s advanced metabolic and longevity testing facility. Using the Hologic Horizon DXA system, MetaLab delivers hospital-grade diagnostic precision in a comfortable, outpatient environment.“DEXA scans provide the highest level of accuracy in assessing bone density, fat distribution, and lean muscle mass,” said Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder of Confidia Health Institute. “For patients, it’s an invaluable tool for evaluating osteoporosis risk, body composition, and key indicators linked to metabolic and cardiovascular wellness. For athletes, it delivers the data needed to train smarter, track progress, and optimize performance.”Going beyond basic metrics like BMI, DEXA scanning provides a comprehensive, three-dimensional analysis of health, offering detailed data on bone density, visceral fat levels, and muscle mass distribution. The scan detects early signs of osteoporosis, measures internal fat surrounding organs — a key marker for inflammation and metabolic disease — and highlights muscle balance to help patients and athletes tailor training and nutrition strategies.Bone loss accelerates during menopause, placing women at increased risk of osteoporosis and fractures. DEXA scans offer a reliable, early measure of bone health, helping women and their providers make proactive, data-driven decisions about exercise, nutrition, and preventive care.A complete DEXA Plus scan — including both bone density and full-body composition analysis — is available for $125 out of pocket and takes less than 30 minutes to complete. Patients may also be eligible for insurance coverage when medically indicated, making this essential diagnostic more accessible and affordable for preventive care.“This level of accuracy and value is truly unmatched,” added Dr. Greene. “Our goal is to make cutting-edge diagnostic tools available right here in Bristol, empowering patients to take charge of their long-term health and longevity.”DEXA scans are available by appointment at Confidia Health Institute, home of MetaLab by Confidia, located at 508 Birch Street, Bristol, CT. To learn more or schedule, visit ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com/Metabolic-Lab About Confidia Health InstituteConfidia Health Institute is a primary care and advanced health facility with offices in Bristol and Plantsville, Connecticut. Dedicated to comprehensive patient care and community wellness, Confidia combines cutting-edge medical services with a commitment to education, prevention, philanthropy, and community partnerships. The Institute upholds the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and ethical practices in healthcare, ensuring patients and the community receive trusted, compassionate care. Its programs include MetaLab, a state-of-the-art metabolic testing and longevity lab, and Confidia Advanced Wound Specialists, an advanced wound care and general surgery program. Learn more at ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com

