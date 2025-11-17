Casamonte × Jack Lonetto: The Brush and Brush Pure Collections Redefine Architectural Texture

Basketweave BLush WP25671 Pure Basketweave - Pure Blush WP26141 Casamonte Logo

An Architectural Symphony in Texture—Casamonte × Jack Lonetto Present Brush and Brush Pure

Every mark should feel intentional” — Jack Lonetto

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casamonte , the South Florida design house known as “the art form of texture,” proudly announces its latest collaboration with architect and designer Jack Lonetto . Together, they present the Brush and Brush Pure Collections — a harmonious dialogue between architecture, art, and material design.Where Architecture Meets ExpressionJack Lonetto approaches design as both architect and storyteller. Influenced by the timeless principles of Frank Lloyd Wright and the Bauhaus, Lonetto’s work translates balance, rhythm, and proportion into a tactile language of texture. In partnership with Casamonte, he brings that philosophy to the wall — creating surfaces that merge structural clarity with quiet emotional resonance.“Every mark should feel intentional,” says Lonetto. “Casamonte allows that idea to live on the wall — simplicity made expressive through material.”The Brush Collection : Expression in MotionThe Brush Collection celebrates the vitality of movement and the subtle beauty of restraint. Inspired by the fluid artistry of Japanese ink brushwork, each pattern captures the energy of hand-drawn strokes — expressive yet balanced.Layered tones and organic gestures turn walls into living canvases.Featured Designs Include:• Falling Brush — A cascade of translucent leaf forms, evoking nature’s rhythm and quiet motion.• Primal — Abstract brushwork meeting organic contours, celebrating creative beginnings.• Chai — A study in warmth and form, inspired by the natural tonality of tea-staining.• Basketweave — A modern reimagining of classic latticework, bridging structure and nature.• Watermark — Fluid transparency that captures light as it would dance on water’s surface.The Brush Pure Collection: Harmony Through RestraintDesigned to pair seamlessly with its expressive counterpart, Brush Pure acts as the tonal foundation — a curated suite of base textures and colorways that coordinate directly with each Brush design.Each pattern name carries its “Pure” reflection (Falling Brush Pure, Primal Pure, Chai Pure, etc.), forming a cohesive system of balance and versatility.Together, the two collections create an architectural symphony — one expressive, one meditative.Brush speaks. Brush Pure listens.A Shared VisionCasamonte emphasizes the collaboration’s creative intent:“Jack’s work captures what we believe in — artistry that transforms space. The Brush and Brush Pure Collections embody our promise to surround every environment in pure expression, leaving no detail unnoticed.”Every wallcovering in the series is crafted in South Florida, blending architectural discipline with the artistry of surface design.About Jack LonettoJack Lonetto is formally trained as both an Architect and Interior Designer whose practice bridges architecture, art, and sensory design. His work embodies the belief that material, proportion, and light can evoke emotion and clarity in equal measure.About CasamonteCasamonte is a South-Florida-based luxury surface design studio redefining the boundaries of wallcoverings and architectural films. Through collaborations with leading artists and designers, Casamonte transforms interiors into immersive expressions of craftsmanship and texture.Casamonte: Every wall tells a story..Media ContactPress Inquiries:Casamonte PR & Marketing📧 info@casamonte.com📍 3714 SW 30th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

