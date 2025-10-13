Casamonte × Carlos Betancourt Unveil Transformative Wallcovering Collection

Lush botanical textures meet modern design—this Casamonte wallcovering transforms the bathroom into a serene tropical retreat where nature and artistry coexist.

Casamonte partners with Carlos Betancourt to debut a vibrant wallcovering collection merging fine art, craftsmanship, and cultural storytelling.

These collections are more than surfaces—they’re layered memories that connect art to the spaces we inhabit every day.” — Carlos Betancourt

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casamonte, the luxury wallcovering brand known as the art form of texture, proudly announces a new collaboration with internationally acclaimed artist Carlos Betancourt. Together, they introduce the Casamonte × Carlos Betancourt Collection , a series of immersive wallcoverings that turn interiors into living works of art.Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and based in Miami, Carlos Betancourt is an acclaimed multidisciplinary artist whose work celebrates cultural identity, memory, and the passage of time. His creative practice blends photography, assemblage, and mixed media to explore how personal and collective histories shape contemporary experience. Betancourt’s art is recognized for its vibrant use of color, layered textures, and symbolic materials that evoke both nostalgia and transformation.His work has been featured in major exhibitions and is part of the permanent collections of esteemed institutions such as The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, and the Pérez Art Museum Miami, among others. Across these venues, Betancourt’s pieces stand out for their poetic interplay between the ephemeral and the enduring, often inviting viewers to reflect on heritage, migration, and the beauty found in reinvention.Now, through his partnership with Casamonte, Betancourt continues to expand his exploration of materiality, translating his signature themes of memory, identity, and place into tactile expressions that merge art, design, and craftsmanship.A Dialogue Between Art, Architecture, and MemoryThe collaboration reimagines Betancourt’s signature visual language across five striking Collections One-Line, Flowers & Flowers, Totems for Light, Recollections Kingdom, and Carlos’s Garden. Each offering a sensory experience that merges personal storytelling with universal resonance.From the spontaneous continuous drawings of One-Line to the lush vibrancy of Flowers & Flowers and the rhythmic symbolism of Totems for Light, each collection invites emotion and reflection. Recollections Kingdom evokes nostalgia and cultural storytelling, Carlos’s Garden draws inspiration from his living project in Puerto Rico’s El Yunque rainforest, and the Glitter & Gold colorway pays homage to the glamour of Miami and Palm Beach’s Art Deco era.“These collections are more than surfaces, they’re layered memories,” says Betancourt. “They connect art to the spaces we inhabit every day, creating an environment where creativity and life intertwine.”An Invitation to Experience Art in SpaceCasamonte continues its mission to co-create with distinguished artists and designers, surrounding architectural environments with artistry and depth. For us, this collaboration reflects our belief that a life well-lived has no blank spaces. Carlos’s expressive, layered storytelling expands the boundaries of wallcovering design into pure art.Design enthusiasts can now experience these collections installed at two Miami locations:• Decorator’s Plumbing in the Miami Design District• Miami Beach Botanical GardenThese installations showcase how fine art and architectural design converge, inviting visitors to explore texture, color, and narrative in a tangible way.Casamonte is a luxury design house dedicated to transforming walls into expressions of art and craftsmanship. Through collaborations with internationally recognized artists and designers, the brand creates wallcoverings that bring depth, texture, and timeless sophistication to interior spaces.About Carlos BetancourtCarlos Betancourt is a Puerto Rican-born, Miami-based artist whose works span photography, painting, and large-scale installation. Known for his vivid exploration of memory, identity, and cultural mythology, Betancourt’s work is included in prestigious private and institutional collections worldwide. His artwork has been featured in numerous notable publications, including The New York Times, Art in America, The Times of London, The Wall Street Journal, and Gagosian Quarterly, among others.The full Casamonte × Carlos Betancourt Collections are now available for viewing and order atTo schedule a private design consultation or press appointment, please contact:info@casamonte.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.