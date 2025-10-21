CASAMONTE × YODEZEEN UNVEIL EARTHSKIN: Designed for Walls, Inspired by Architecture

Yodezee Casamonte Logo

Casamonte, proudly announces the debut of Earthskin — a refined new wallcovering collection co-created with internationally acclaimed design studio YODEZEEN.

YODEZEEN is more than a studio — it’s a symbol of bold architectural thinking,” — Casamonte Team

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casamonte , the house of artful surrounds and surfaces, proudly announces the debut of Earthskin — a refined new wallcovering collection co-created with internationally acclaimed design studio YODEZEEN This marks YODEZEEN’s expansion into material design, continuing their pursuit of immersive environments where architecture and nature converge. Earthskin redefines the role of wallcoverings, treating walls not as passive surfaces but as architectural elements — richly textured, intentionally crafted, and deeply expressive.“Earthskin is about emotional texture — a presence that resonates through space,” says Artur Sharf, co-founder of YODEZEEN. “Casamonte was our first and only choice. They share our obsession with detail, texture, and truth.”Each of the 42 wallcovering options, including 5 large-scale murals, draws inspiration from elements like eroded stone, sandblasted finishes, and hand-troweled plaster — not as imitations, but as interpretations that capture the raw essence of materiality. Using cutting-edge print technology on sustainable substrates, Earthskin achieves remarkable realism and dimensionality.Casamonte, known for its mastery of artisanal wallcoverings and elevated finishes, translated YODEZEEN’s sculptural vision into tangible form through sustainable production and VOC-free inks, making the line ideal for luxury residential, hospitality, and commercial interiors.“YODEZEEN is more than a studio — it’s a symbol of bold architectural thinking,” says the Casamonte team. “About YODEZEENFounded in 2010 by Artur Sharf and Artem Zverev, YODEZEEN is a multi-award-winning architecture and design studio with offices in Miami, Los Angeles, Dubai, Milan, Warsaw, Kyiv, and London. Recognized globally for their bold minimalism and site-sensitive innovation, YODEZEEN has completed over 1,000 projects across 29 countries and 127 cities. With more than 60 international awards — including the Best of Year Awards 2024, American Architecture Awards, and Dezeen Awards — the studio is a leader in emotive, immersive architecture.About CasamonteFounded in 2024 by the Claramonte family, Casamonte aims to master texture, giving depth and dimension to your surrounds. From the beginning, we have worked exclusively with the finest substrates, ensuring unmatched quality, performance, and longevity. Born from a vision to collaborate with world-renowned artists and leading design firms, Casamonte brings together high-performance architectural films and artisanal wallcoverings that envelop interiors in nuance, dimension, and pure expression. Each collection embodies timeless design, transforming everyday surfaces into immersive, sensory experiences.The Earthskin collection is now available through Casamonte’s global network and at casamonte.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.