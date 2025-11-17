Saskatchewan Expands Patient Access to Primary Care with 19 Nurse Practitioner Contracts

CANADA, November 17 - Released on November 17, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is delivering on its commitment to expand access for patients to primary care by signing 19 Nurse Practitioners (NPs) to contracts to provide publicly funded primary care services. This number is expected to continue to increase over the coming months with up to 30 contracts available.

“These new Nurse Practitioner contracts put patients first by expanding access to publicly funded primary care services, helping more Saskatchewan families to get the care they need sooner and closer to home,” Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “Our government is committed to improving access to quality care for every patient, no matter where they live.”

This initiative, developed in close partnership with the Saskatchewan Association of Nurse Practitioners (SANP), is part of a broader strategy to ensure that everyone in Saskatchewan has access to a primary health care provider by the end of 2028. NP contracts are helping to deliver on this commitment.

As primary care providers, NPs can provide advanced assessments, diagnose and treat acute and chronic illness, order diagnostic tests, prescribe medications, perform medical procedures and refer patients to specialist services.

“The Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Contract Program opens the door for dedicated funding of NP services and increasing access to health care for Saskatchewan residents,” SANP President Michelle O'Keefe said. “The Saskatchewan Association of Nurse Practitioners is pleased that the initial pilot project has been expanded to offer up to 30 NPs a contract and will continue to work with the Ministry of Health to diversify how funded NP services are delivered within the province.”

Plans were announced in 2024 to create a funding model for independent NPs to provide publicly funded primary care, followed by an Expression of Interest (EOI) in June 2025. Originally, six NP contracts were approved for funding, but due to significant interest, the number was increased to 30.

“This funding model supports long-term, relationship-based practice and allows me to spend time on thorough assessments and thoughtful follow-up,” Nurse Practitioner for NPower+ Health, Hanna Latina said. “For patients, it means timely access to a dedicated provider with no out-of-pocket cost. All of this leads to better, more holistic health outcomes for patients and stronger communities.”

The Ministry of Health will continue working with SANP to implement this initiative, create more opportunities for NPs throughout the health system and improve patient access to primary care services across our province.

This new initiative creates more opportunities for Saskatchewan families to access publicly funded primary care delivered by NPs and is an alternative to private-pay NP services.

