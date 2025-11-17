Saskatchewan Recognizes International Education Week 2025

CANADA, November 17 - Released on November 17, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan proudly recognizes International Education Week from November 17 to 21, 2025. Celebrated annually by governments and post-secondary institutions across Canada, this week recognizes the value of welcoming students and researchers who bring global perspectives to our classrooms and communities.

"Saskatchewan is ready and willing to welcome new international students and researchers to study at our exceptional post-secondary institutions," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "They bring valuable cultural diversity and fresh perspectives to Saskatchewan's post-secondary classrooms, enriching the learning experience for everyone."

International students contribute significantly to Saskatchewan's economy and help build a skilled, connected workforce. Their presence also supports key goals in Saskatchewan's Growth Plan and Labour Market Strategy. In 2024-25, nearly 14,000 international students from over 140 countries, including India, Nigeria, China, Vietnam and the Philippines, chose to study in Saskatchewan. Additionally, more than 730 Saskatchewan students expanded their horizons by studying abroad in over 50 countries, such as the United Kingdom, Japan and Mexico.

"As a Suncrest College student studying abroad in the Yucatán, Mexico, I had a transformative cultural experience learning traditional art, visiting rural communities, and learning Spanish all while attending university," former study abroad student Alisa Perkins said. "Immersing myself so deeply in the culture helped me grow, build lifelong friendships, and strengthened the values of empathy, connection, and community that guide my work in social work today."

Saskatchewan continues to participate in international recruitment fairs to raise awareness of the province and connect with future students from around the globe. The province is also working to expand trade and investment opportunities.

International students strengthen Saskatchewan's economy by contributing over $400 million annually. The province remains committed to working with post-secondary institutions to position Saskatchewan as a destination of choice to live, study and work.

"International education opportunities enrich the University of Saskatchewan by expanding our capacity for learning and innovation beyond provincial and national borders," University of Saskatchewan President Peter Stoicheff said. "Welcoming the world to our university plays a vital role in enhancing campus diversity, strengthening research, and fostering a global mindset that contributes to the advancement of our province."

In 2024-25, Saskatchewan's post-secondary institutions co-authored over 1,600 international publications and received nearly $99 million in funding for international research projects. Achievements like this not only advanced research goals but also strengthened collaborative ties between institutions. To support continued progress, the province is advocating to the federal government for increased consultation on international education matters.

For more information on International Education in Saskatchewan, please visit: studyinsask.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: