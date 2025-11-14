Changes Made to Production Levy for Craft Refreshment Beverage Producers

CANADA, November 14 - Released on November 14, 2025

Today the Government of Saskatchewan announced changes to the craft production levy structure for craft refreshment beverages to reduce barriers to growth for small producers.

As part of these changes, the limit for refreshment beverage producers to qualify as craft producers was increased from 3,500 hectolitres to 30,000 hectolitres. The production levels associated with each levy rate under the limit were also increased to create a more gradual ramp for craft refreshment beverage producers as production volume increases.

"Refreshment beverages such as hard seltzers and iced teas have become increasingly popular in recent years, with craft producers providing more choice for consumers than ever before," Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) Alana Ross said. "Modernizing our approach reflects this change and better aligns the refreshment beverage category with how other product categories are treated under the craft production levy system."

The production levy is remitted to SLGA by eligible craft producers that choose to self-distribute rather than distribute their products through SLGA's warehouse. Levies are assessed based on the volume of the product category produced. In addition to refreshment beverages, there are separate production levy structures for beer, spirits, wine and cider that each have separate production volume limits for qualifying as a craft producer.

The changes announced today have been communicated to industry came into effect as of November 1st.

-30-

For more information, contact: