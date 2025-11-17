ATTO Technology First to Ship Thunderbolt 5 Ethernet and Fibre Channel Adapters Certified for macOS and Windows

ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt 5 Adapters Connectivity Matters Ethernet Network Optimization and Troubleshooting Software

New ThunderLink® Thunderbolt™ 5 Ethernet and Fibre Channel Adapters Deliver Breakthrough Bandwidth for Demanding Workflows Across Industries

Today’s data-intensive workflows are pushing creative and technical boundaries, and (ATTO ThunderLink) Thunderbolt 5 delivers the bandwidth and low-latency performance professionals demand” — Tim Klein, president and CEO of ATTO Technology

AMHERST, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATTO Technology , Inc., a global leader in network and storage connectivity solutions, today announced it is the first company to ship Thunderbolt 5 adapters for Ethernet and Fibre Channel certified for both macOSand Windows. The ATTO ThunderLink NS 5102 with Dual 100Gb Ethernet, ATTO ThunderLink TLFC-5642 with Dual 64Gb Fibre Channel, and ATTO ThunderLink TLFC-5082 with Dual 8Gb Fibre Channel are now fully available and shipping worldwide after a successful early access program.Built to maximize Thunderbolt 5 performance, these adapters provide twice the bandwidth of previous generations, connecting workstations and laptops to enterprise-class storage and networking environments with unprecedented speed and reliability.“Today’s data-intensive workflows are pushing creative and technical boundaries, and Thunderbolt 5 delivers the bandwidth and low-latency performance professionals demand,” said Tim Klein, president and CEO of ATTO Technology. “ATTO is leading the way as the only provider of enterprise-grade Thunderbolt 5 adapters built for these rigorous environments.”ATTO ThunderLink NS 5102: Thunderbolt 5 to Dual 100Gb Ethernet ( www.atto.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/TechSpecs-ATTOThunderLinkNS5102.pdf • High-Speed Connectivity – Harnesses Thunderbolt 5’s next-gen throughput to move data over 100Gb Ethernet networks.• Low-Latency Transfers – Supports RoCE (Windows and Linux) and advanced offloads for efficient, scalable IP-based workflows.• Cloud & Remote Access – Ensures seamless integration with cloud platforms and distributed teams.ATTO ThunderLink TLFC-5642: Thunderbolt 5 to Dual 64Gb Fibre Channel ( www.atto.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/TechSpecs-ATTOThunderLinkFC5642.pdf • Maximum SAN Performance – Dual 64Gb Fibre Channel links double the speed of prior-generation adapters.• Ultra-Low Latency – Optimized for real-time, multi-user access to shared storage.• Cross-Platform Support – Compatible with macOS, Windows, and Linux, including ATTO MultiPath Director ™ for high-availability macOS SAN environments.ATTO ThunderLink TLFC-5082: Thunderbolt 5 to 8Gb Fibre Channel ( www.atto.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/TechSpecs-ATTOThunderLinkFC5082.pdf • Protects Legacy Investments – Enables Thunderbolt 5 platforms to connect seamlessly with existing 8Gb Fibre Channel SANs and FC tape libraries.• Proven Reliability – Ideal for production, research, and archival environments that depend on stable 8 Gb Fibre Channel connectivity for long-term assets and tape-based workflows.Broad Industry Applications & Software ExcellenceTrusted by media and entertainment professionals for decades, ATTO products, including the new Thunderbolt 5 adapters, also power data-intensive workflows in life sciences, financial services, research labs, education, engineering, and government. These industries rely on handling large datasets and high-speed workflows that demand maximum I/O performance.ATTO differentiates with ATTO360™ Networking ( www.atto.com/products/software/atto-360-software ) and ATTO360 Storage ( www.atto.com/products/software/atto360-storage-software ) software, offering pre-tuned performance profiles, real-time diagnostics, and ATTOview™, which provides visibility into adapter performance. Certified driver support spans macOS, Windows, and Linux for broad deployment flexibility.TLFC-5642 (model TLFC-5642-D00) and TLFC-5082 (model TLFC-5082-D00) include LC SFP+ optics, while NS 5102 (model TLNS-5102-D00) includes QSFP28 optics. All are backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3/4.ATTO’s Thunderbolt 5 portfolio will continue to grow, with Dual 32Gb Fibre Channel and Dual 25Gb Ethernet models on the roadmap.Follow ATTO on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook (@ATTOTechnology).ABOUT ATTOFor over 35 years, ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works closely with its partners to create the world’s best end-to-end data delivery, management and storage solutions.###

