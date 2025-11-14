ATTO ExpressSAS Powers AIC’s High-Performance Server and JBOD Integration at SC25

ATTO ExpressSAS H240F 16-port Internal SAS/SATA Adapter Connectivity Matters AIC Inc. is a global leader in server and storage solutions.

AIC and ATTO Engage on 24Gb SAS Solutions for HPC and AI Workloads at SC25

AMHERST, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATTO Technology , Inc., a global leader in network and storage connectivity solutions, and AIC Inc. ( https://www.aicipc.com/ ), a premier provider of high-performance server platforms and storage solutions, will highlight ATTO ExpressSAS 24Gb/s SAS HBAs in a direct-attach SAS expansion fabric between an AIC server and JBOD at SC25.This integration underscores the ExpressSAS as the superior choice for HPC and AI environments, delivering 24Gb/s SAS/SATA connectivity for dense, scalable storage expansion. Exclusive ATTO Advanced Data Streaming (ADS) Technology ensures low-latency, deterministic performance under high-IOPS workloads—critical for AI training, inference, and large-scale simulations—outperforming standard SAS HBAs in CPU efficiency and data integrity.Unlike conventional SAS connectivity, ExpressSAS supports ATTO360 Storage Software, providing a unified platform for performance tuning, real-time monitoring, and streamlined management across complex storage ecosystems, further enhancing availability and control in mission-critical deployments.AIC’s enterprise-class servers and JBODs are optimized for extreme throughput and density in generative AI and data-intensive workflows. The ExpressSAS integration enables seamless, high-speed front-end connectivity, empowering these systems to meet the rigorous demands of modern HPC and AI workloads.“AIC’s showcase of our ExpressSAS at SC25 highlights its unmatched role in driving performance and reliability for HPC and AI,” said Tim Klein, president and CEO of ATTO Technology. “With advanced features and technology like ADS and ATTO360 support, ExpressSAS sets the standard for storage connectivity in high-performance computing environments.”“AIC’s collaboration with ATTO at SC25 demonstrates how 24Gb ExpressSAS improves real-world performance across our server and JBOD platforms,” said David Huang, VP of Sales and Marketing for AIC. “The integration provides a more efficient path for high-bandwidth, low-latency data movement, which is essential for sustained AI and HPC workloads.”Visit ATTO at booth #4625 during SC25, November 18–20, 2025, at the America’s Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, MO. Schedule an appointment at https://www.atto.com/sc25 Stop by AIC’s booth #305 during Supercomputing to see the integrated demonstration and explore how it can accelerate large-scale data processing deployments.Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: https://www.atto.com/resellers-and-distributors Follow ATTO on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook (@ATTOTechnology).ABOUT ATTOFor over 35 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global technology leader specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, SmartNICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide the highest level of storage connectivity performance for Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.ABOUT AIC, Inc.AIC is a global leader in server and storage solutions. With nearly 30 years of expertise in high-density storage servers, storage server barebones, and high-performance computers, AIC has expanded into AI storage and AI edge appliances, achieving significant market recognition for our branded products. For more information, visit www.aicipc.com or contact sales@aicipc.com.All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

