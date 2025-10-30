ATTO Technology Showcases High-Performance Connectivity Innovations at SC25

ATTO XstreamCORE 8100T intelligent bridge - a simple-to-use and cost-effective solution enabling customers to seamlessly connect SAS tape drives to an existing Ethernet network. FastFrame™ N422 Integrated SFP28 Optical Interface Connectivity Matters

Latest Ethernet, Fibre Channel, and Intelligent Bridge Solutions Optimized for HPC and AI Workloads

At SC25, we’re demonstrating how our hardware and software synergy delivers reliable, low-latency connectivity to power the next wave of HPC and AI advancements” — Tim Klein, president and CEO of ATTO Technology

AMHERST, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATTO Technology , Inc., a global leader in network and storage connectivity solutions, announces it will showcase its high-performance storage and network connectivity products at SC25, the international conference for high-performance computing (HPC), networking, storage, and analysis, at the America’s Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, MO, November 18–20, 2025.The exhibition at booth #4625 will highlight ATTO’s latest Ethernet and Fibre Channel solutions, designed to meet the demands of HPC workloads in data centers, scientific research, AI/ML applications, and other data-intensive environments. ATTO is also pleased to host IBM Storage in their booth this year.ATTO Performance Ethernet integrates ATTO FastFrame ™ NICs with ATTO360™ Networking, providing optimized network management for high-throughput applications. The recently launched ATTO FastFrame N424 Quad Port 25GbE NIC delivers 25Gb/s per port with 1µs latency via RoCE support, reducing CPU overhead for AI training and HPC simulations. It includes advanced offloads such as LRO, LSO, TSO, and RSS for efficient virtualized workloads.ATTO360 Storage software unifies management, optimization, and analytics for ATTO Fibre Channel, SAS, and NVMe adapters in a single intuitive dashboard, combining ConfigTool™, MultiPath Director™, and ATTO ExpertAI™ for 1-click tuning profiles, dynamic load balancing, failover assurance, and real-time bottleneck detection.ATTO Celerity™ 64Gb Gen 7 PCIe 4.0 Host Bus Adapters (HBAs) offer deterministic performance with half the latency of competitors, leveraging an advanced software driver architecture to optimize data pathways in all-flash data centers. The new ATTO Celerity FC-644E Quad Port HBA provides up to 256 Gb/s aggregate bandwidth across four ports, supporting FC-NVMe fabrics for ultra-low latency access to shared storage in demanding AI and HPC environments. Available in single-, dual-, and quad-port configurations, these HBAs are backward compatible and support Windows, Linux, macOS, VMware, and other operating systems.“At SC25, we’re demonstrating how our hardware and software synergy delivers reliable, low-latency connectivity to power the next wave of HPC and AI advancements,” said Tim Klein, president and CEO of ATTO Technology. “Our solutions enable customers to focus on innovation while ensuring peak performance and seamless integration.”ATTO is hosting IBM Storage at SC25, showcasing the IBM Diamondback Tape Library alongside ATTO XstreamCORE Intelligent Bridges, highlighting the powerful integration of tape storage and network connectivity for backup, archive, and disaster recovery operations.ATTO XstreamCORE 7600 extends Fibre Channel access to block storage for up to 64 servers over distances exceeding 500km with less than 4ms added latency. ATTO XstreamCORE ET 8200/8200T intelligently bridges SAS block devices such as JBODs or tape libraries to iSER or iSCSI Ethernet networks with industry-leading performance to up to 64 servers with less than 2 ms of added latency.ATTO XstreamCORE 8100T intelligent bridge offers a compact, energy-efficient 1U bridge for integrating SAS tape drives into iSCSI environments, ideal for data centers and remote HPC facilities.Additional products on display include ATTO ExpressNVM™ Smart NVMe Switch Host Adapters for high-bandwidth NVMe fabrics and ATTO ExpressSAS24Gb/s SAS HBAs for robust SAS/SATA connectivity.Visit booth #4625 at the America’s Center Convention Complex to explore ATTO’s ecosystem for data-intensive workflows.Appointments with ATTO at SC25 can be set up now using the contact form at www.atto.com/sc25 Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: https://www.atto.com/resellers-and-distributors/ Follow ATTO on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook (@ATTOTechnology).ABOUT ATTOFor over 35 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global technology leader specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, SmartNICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide the highest level of storage connectivity performance for Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.