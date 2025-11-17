JOHN LEE HOOKER LEGACY SPIRITS 'STRINGS OF LEGACY: KENTUCKY BOURBON COLLECTION'

The spirit of John Lee Hooker lives on in Boogie Chillen' Bourbon. Distilled in Kentucky and inspired by a music legend, this award-winning bourbon. “Strings of Legacy: Kentucky Bourbon Collection” We are proud to partner with Gibson for the Strings of Legacy Kentucky Bourbon Collection. This limited edition series features four distinct 8 year old, cask strength single barrels distilled at Bardstown Bourbon Company. Each bourbon is a unique expres

Limited Edition: Boogie Chillen’ Bourbon Honors the Blues Icon with 4 Bourbon Expressions Inspired by the Iconic Gibson Guitars That Shaped His Sound

A beautiful tribute to this legendary blues artist, we’re excited to celebrate our shared history and offer fans a unique way to experience a piece of that legacy.” — Codey Allen, Gibson Cultural Influence-North America.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the family-owned John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits has announced the launch of “Strings of Legacy: Kentucky Bourbon Collection” under the Boogie Chillen’ Bourbon brand. Created by the estate of legendary “King of the Boogie” John Lee Hooker, this limited-edition series features four distinct eight-year-old, single-barrel, cask-strength expressions crafted to honor John Lee Hooker’s beloved Gibson guitars, which defined his revolutionary sound.

A powerful meeting of two worlds, where the history of the blues meets Kentucky bourbon craftsmanship. Every John Lee Hooker "Strings of Legacy: Kentucky Bourbon Collection" bourbon bottle is inspired by a specific Gibson guitar model that John Lee Hooker preferred for his sound, from the Gibson ES-335, Gibson Les Paul Goldtop, and Gibson SJ-200, to the Epiphone Zephyr, covering the entire landscape of American music. This is history you can taste. The four spirits each embody a different chapter of Hooker's career, each a unique single barrel expression, straight from the barrel.

"This is more than a collaboration; it's a testament to my grandfather's enduring legacy," says Glenn Thomas, Founder of John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits and Grandson of the blues icon. "By partnering with Gibson, we’re preserving the rebellious spirit and uncompromising craftsmanship that defined his life. This limited release collectible bourbon is an act of honor, bottling the soulful sound and story that continues to resonate with fans around the world."

"John Lee Hooker's influence on music continues to be immeasurable, and his favorite Gibson guitars were central to his powerful sound," says Codey Allen, Gibson Cultural Influence-North America. "A beautiful tribute to this legendary blues artist, we’re excited to celebrate our shared history and offer fans a unique way to experience a piece of that legacy."

Known to music fans around the world as the “King of the Boogie,” John Lee Hooker endures as one of the true superstars of the blues genre: the ultimate beholder of cool. His work is widely recognized for its impact on modern music his raw, yet deeply moving songs transcend borders and languages around the globe. Each decade of Hooker’s ever-evolving career brought a new generation of fans. He never slowed down either: As John Lee Hooker entered his 70s, he suddenly found himself in the most successful era of his career reinvented yet again, and energized as ever, and touring and recording up until his passing in 2001.

Distilled in Bardstown, Kentucky, the "Strings of Legacy: Kentucky Bourbon Collection" includes:

Gibson ES-335: Age: 8.5 Years Proof: 123.6 Tasting Notes: Nose: A deep bouquet of stone fruit, specifically black cherry, and rich brown sugar. Palate: Complex and chewy, with layers of baking spice, cherry cordial, and a unique floral note. Finish: A long, resonant finish that's surprisingly fresh with notes of pine and seasoned oak.

Gibson Les Paul Goldtop: Age: 8.5 Years Proof: 122 Tasting Notes: Nose: Soft vanilla bean, sweet cream, and a light touch of wildflowers. Palate: Hits with a creamy, buttery texture, followed by black pepper, honey, and toasted biscuit. Finish: A long, warm, and classic finish of seasoned oak and old leather.

Gibson SJ-200: Age: 8.5 Years Proof: 125.3 Tasting Notes: Nose: Bold and dark. Notes of espresso bean, dark chocolate, and charred oak. Palate: Powerful, earthy, sweet chocolate dipped black cherry. A blast of fiery rye spice, a hint of barrel char smoke, and deep molasses.

Epiphone Zephyr: Age: 8.5 Years Proof: 122.8 Tasting Notes: Nose: Smells like a bakery fresh sugar cookie, vanilla icing, and warm graham cracker.

Palate: A bright burst of sweet stone fruit balanced by a subtle tartness and a dash of cinnamon. Finish: A clean, satisfying, and quick finish that invites another sip.

John Lee Hooker’s “Strings of Legacy: Kentucky Bourbon Collection” is about preserving the stories, craftsmanship, and passion that built American music culture. This new bourbon tribute inspired by John Lee Hooker’s beloved Gibson guitars is a prime example of a true legacy musician-spirits project.

The foundation for this new series is the recent success of the John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits’ inaugural release, Boogie Chillen' Bourbon 1948. In less than 12 months, this original expression has earned numerous spirits awards testament to the quality and care poured into every bottle. The Strings of Legacy series builds upon this acclaimed foundation: a blues tribute whiskey that continues to honor a family legacy.

The John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits "Strings of Legacy" Collection will be available for a limited time. To be among the first to receive access and purchase information, visit the official site at www.jlhlegacyspirits.com to get your set.

About John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits:

Founded by John Lee Hooker's grandson, Glenn Thomas, John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits is a family-owned bourbon brand dedicated to bottling the enduring legacy of the blues icon. The brand's mission is to honor its heritage and build community through exceptional bourbon and blues music and storytelling.

About Gibson:

Gibson, the leading iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for over 130 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, Gibson has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships, and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson portfolio includes Gibson, the leading guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, which has been on every stage since 1873, Kramer, the original MADE TO ROCK HARD guitar brand, MESA/Boogie, the home of tone, KRK, behind great music for over 30 years, and Maestro, the founder of effect pedals. Gibson is dedicated to quality, innovation, and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by all Gibson brands. Explore more at Gibson.com, Gibson App, and on Gibson TV, follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and visit us at the Gibson Garage Nashville and the Gibson Garage London.

