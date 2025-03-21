John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits Celebrates the Success of Boogie Chillen "1948" and Expands Distribution to Key Markets

Award winning Boogie Chillen with John Lee Hooker's Hollywood Walk of Fame

"Award-Winning Boogie Chillen 1948 Expands to Key Markets, Honoring John Lee Hooker’s Blues Legacy in Detroit, Memphis & Beyond."

Bringing Boogie Chillen to Michigan, where John Lee Hooker’s legacy began, is a full-circle moment for blues history.” — Quineen Shelton, Director of Marketing

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits is thrilled to announce the remarkable success of *Boogie Chillen 1948*, a premium spirit that pays homage to the legendary bluesman John Lee Hooker. In just a short period of time, *Boogie Chillen 1948* has captured the hearts of whiskey enthusiasts and blues fans alike, earning **12 prestigious awards** and recognition in standout publications such as Uproxx.

The award-winning bourbon was recently featured in two standout articles:

- "Best Bourbons Under $100 Ranked 2025" (https://uproxx.com/life/best-bourbons-under-100-ranked-2025/)

- "30 Best Whiskeys Right Now, Ranked March 2025" (https://uproxx.com/life/30-best-whiskeys-right-now-ranked-march-2025/)

These accolades highlight the exceptional quality and craftsmanship of *Boogie Chillen 1948*, solidifying its place among the finest spirits in the market.

Expanding Reach to Key Markets

Building on this momentum, John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits is proud to announce its expansion into Tennessee and Texas with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), Michigan with Great Lakes Spirit and Wine, and Tennessee with Athens Distribution. This strategic move brings *Boogie Chillen 1948* to the heart of regions deeply connected to John Lee Hooker’s legacy.

In addition to these new markets, John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits is already distributed in New York, New Jersey, California, Florida, and Georgia, further cementing its presence across the United States.

Founder Glenn Thomas expressed his excitement about the expansion:

"We are thrilled to bring John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits to these key markets. Detroit, Michigan, where my grandfather became known as the King of the Boogie, holds a special place in our hearts. Memphis, Tennessee, where he moved after leaving Mississippi, is steeped in the rich history of the blues. And Texas, with its vibrant music culture, is the perfect place to share his legacy. This expansion is not just about growing our brand—it’s about honoring the roots of the blues and connecting people to the soul of John Lee Hooker’s music."

A Tribute to Detroit’s Blues Legacy

In Michigan, John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits is partnering with Lazar Favors, Lead Liaison for Taste of Black Spirits, to celebrate the deep connection between John Lee Hooker and Detroit. Favors shared his thoughts on the significance of this collaboration:

"To have John Lee Hooker's legacy, his spirit, captured in a bottle right here in Michigan, especially Detroit, that's more than just a drink. It's a tangible piece of history. You're holding a connection to the very ground where he laid the foundation of his sound, back in the '40s on Hastings Street and all those gritty blues joints. It's like distilling the soul of Detroit blues itself."*

About John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits

John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the legendary blues artist through premium spirits that embody the soul and spirit of his music. "Boogie Chillen 1948", an award-winning bourbon with 12 prestigious awards to its name, is a tribute to the timeless sound and enduring influence of John Lee Hooker. Crafted for those who appreciate the artistry of both fine whiskey and the blues, this spirit is a testament to the power of heritage and craftsmanship.

For more information about John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits and Boogie Chillen "1948", please visit https://www.jlhlegacyspirits.com/

