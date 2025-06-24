The King of the Boogie Comes Home: John Lee Hooker’s Award-Winning Bourbon Launches in Michigan

Raise a glass to the blues legend. John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits' Boogie Chillen Bourbon. "1948" The spirit of John Lee Hooker lives on in Boogie Chillen' Bourbon "1948." Distilled in Kentucky and inspired by a music legend, this award-winning bourbon is now available in Michigan

A Hero’s Return: Family-Owned John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits Brings Its Soulful, 14-Time Award-Winning Bourbon Back to the State That Forged a Legend

We're honoring the deep, soulful history that John Lee Hooker forged right here in Michigan, while creating a new chapter for the next generation to celebrate.” — Lazar Favors

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DETROIT, MI – [June 24, 2025] – The spirit of John Lee Hooker, bold, authentic, and rebellious is returning to Michigan. John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits, founded by the blues icon’s family to honor his legacy, today announced the statewide launch of its flagship Boogie Chillin “1948” Bourbon. This homecoming brings the award-winning Kentucky Straight Bourbon to the place where Hooker’s raw, trailblazing sound first took the world by storm.

This expansion is a tribute to the man who changed music forever from his home base in Detroit. It’s a story of legacy, rooted in soul and crafted in spirit. The brand’s mission is to bottle the enduring legacy of John Lee Hooker, and this launch represents a full-circle moment, connecting the past with the present through the universal language of blues and bourbon.

“My grandfather lived and breathed the blues, and Michigan is where his music truly found its power,” said Glenn Thomas, Co-Founder of John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits. “He was a hero to many and an outlaw in his sound. Bringing his bourbon back here is more than just business—it’s about honoring every chord he played and every barrier he broke. We’re proud to share this bottle, and his story, with the people of Michigan.”

A Legacy of Immediate Excellence

Since its launch, Boogie Chillin “1948” Bourbon has taken the spirits world by storm, proving that quality and legacy are a potent combination. In just over a year, the bourbon has earned 14 prestigious spirit awards, celebrated by critics and connoisseurs for its bold flavor profile and exceptional craftsmanship. Each award is a testament to the dedication to excellence that mirrors the artistry of Hooker himself.

Forged in Soulful Collaboration

This historic Michigan launch was made possible by strategic partners committed to heritage and quality. Lazar Favors CEO/Founder of Black Spirits Legacy, a vital partner dedicated to elevating Black-owned and Black-inspired brands, sees this as a landmark cultural event.

"This isn't just another bourbon hitting the shelf, it's a testament to Legacy," said Lazar Favors. "We're honoring the deep, soulful history that John Lee Hooker forged right here in Michigan, while creating a new chapter for the next generation to celebrate. Boogie Chillin “1948” Bourbon is Detroit in a bottle. It’s got that same complex character, a little bit of sweet, a little bit of heat, and a whole lot of soul. Both are unapologetically authentic, built with grit and integrity over time. This launch is about more than distribution; it’s about bringing a story of resilience and masterful innovation home."

The launch is also supported by Great Lakes Wine & Spirits Distribution, a premier Michigan distributor known for its expertise in bringing world-class beverages to every corner of the state.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- A Hero’s Homecoming: Celebrating the return of the John Lee Hooker legacy to Michigan, where his iconic musical career flourished.

- Family-Owned & Operated: Founded and run by John Lee Hooker's daughter, Zakiya Hooker, and grandson, Glenn Thomas.

- Award-Winning Spirit: A 14-time award-winning, 100-proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

- Authentic Storytelling: A brand that bridges bourbon culture and Black American musical history, designed to honor a true pioneer.

AVAILABILITY:

John Lee Hooker’s Boogie Chillin “1948” Bourbon is available at select retailers and establishments across Michigan starting July 2025.

About John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits:

John Lee Hooker Legacy Spirits is a family-owned spirits brand founded to honor the life and soul of the blues pioneer. Our award-winning Boogie Chillin “1948” Bourbon embodies the authenticity, passion, and craftsmanship that defined John Lee Hooker’s music. We create spirits that tell a story, crafted with integrity and rooted in the blues. Sip the blues.

Media Contact:

Robert Morgan

Public Relation Manager

info@johnleehookerlegacyspirits.com

678-813-3213

www.johnleehookerlegacyspirits.com

