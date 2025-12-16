Hydromatic Technologies USA Launches DazzleKlean Washer™, Its First Self-Cleaning, Filtered Washer, With 10 Minute Cycle

APPLY TO BE A BETA TESTER and watch the DazzleKlean Video at: www.dazzleklean.com

Millions of people are knowingly or unknowingly washing their family’s dirty laundry…in dirty wash water. There’s really no logic in that.” — Michael E. Brown, Inventor & CEO of Hydromatic Technologies USA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genius Inventions Corporation, led by Inventor and CEO Michael E. Brown, announces the launch of the world’s first self-cleaning, centrifugal-filtered washing machine — the DazzleKlean Washer™ — boasting a 10-minute wash cycle and water so clean that the Brown demonstrated on his website drinking the dirty washer water to prove how safe, clean, and effective washer technology!The DazzleKlean Washer™ tackles one of the most widespread and persistent laundry complaints: clothes that still smell bad, don’t come out fully clean, and take far too long to wash — even after multiple rinse cycles.“Millions of people are knowingly or unknowingly washing their family’s dirty laundry… in dirty wash water,” says inventor Michael E. Brown. “There’s really no logic in that. Who would ever choose to wash soiled laundry in water that’s already contaminated?”Brown explains, “When detergents lift stains, dirt, and biological matter from your garments, where does all that contamination go? Directly into the wash water — where your laundry sits for long periods of time waiting for the rinse cycle, essentially soaking in its own dirty water. Who takes a bath in their own dirty bathwater? So why wash your laundry in dirty wash water?”Brown emphasizes that consumers should be aware that a new era of Filtered Washing Machines is on the way. These machines feature an onboard turbidity sensor and a motorized centrifugal filtration system that continuously removes dirt, grime, and biological contaminants throughout the wash cycle.“The difference,” Brown notes, “is that your fabrics are now washed in continually cleaner water because the bulk of contamination is ‘self-cleaned’ by a fine-mesh onboard filter. This filter spins at incredible speeds, creating a gravitational force (G-Force) that dislodges trapped contaminants and expels them down the drain.”The result: cleaner wash water, fresher laundry, and a dramatically faster wash time — as little as 10 minutes.To prepare for the market introduction of the DazzleKlean Washer™ and DazzleDry Clothes Dryer, Brown and his executive team traveled to the Land of the Pharaohs (Egypt), where Hydromatic Technologies USA successfully negotiated and signed a major long-term contract valued at more than $5 billion with the Kiriazi Group, a leading Egyptian appliance manufacturer. Under the agreement, Kiriazi will supply washer and dryer components for final assembly at Hydromatic’s upcoming U.S. manufacturing facilities in Florida — creating a strategic partnership that will generate jobs in both Egypt and the United States.For a FREE Matching Set, BETA TESTERS are encouraged to apply early due to limited quantities, however, pre-qualification is required! Don’t WAIT!!! BECOME A BETA TESTER NOW at: WWW.DAZZLEKLEAN.COM For All Media and Investor inquiries, please reach us at MEDIA via: WWW.DAZZLEKLEAN.COM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.