President of American Medical Association Appointed to New Day Foundation Board of Directors

American Medical Association President Bobby Mukkamala, MD has been named to New Day Foundation's Board of Directors.

New Day announced the addition of five new members to its Board of Directors, including American Medical Association President Bobby Mukkamala, MD.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing a $2.8 million annual budget used to support cancer patients and their families at 120 hospitals and cancer centers across Michigan.” — Gina Kell Spehn, president and co-founder of New Day Foundation

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Day Foundation for Families, the only nonprofit in Michigan providing both financial assistance and emotional support to families navigating any type of cancer, today announced the addition of five new members to its Board of Directors , including American Medical Association President Bobby Mukkamala , MD. The announcement was made by New Day Co-founder and President Gina Kell Spehn.The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing a $2.8 million annual budget used to support cancer patients and their families at 120 hospitals and cancer centers across Michigan. In 2024, New Day served 1,741 people at a time when they’re making difficult decisions between their health and home.Bobby Mukkamala, MDBoard-Certified Otolaryngologist, President of the American Medical AssociationDr. Mukkamala was elected president of the American Medical Association in June 2025. A graduate of the University of Michigan Medical School, he is in solo, private practice in Flint, Mich. Dr. Mukkamala has served as a member of the Michigan State Medical Society Board of Directors since 2011, as board chair for two years, and as its president. He is also a past president of the Genesee County Medical Society (GCMS) and continues to serve on the GCMS Board of Directors.Deeply committed to the revitalization of his hometown, Dr. Mukkamala returned to Flint after completing his residency at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago in 2000. Today, he shares an office with his wife, Nita Kulkarni, MD, an obstetrician-gynecologist. Together, they have been part of the city’s revitalization, including demonstrating their dedication to Flint by establishing the Endowed Health Professions Scholarships at the University of Michigan, Flint, in 2012.Curt PowersPresident at LMP Industries & Vice President at POWARCurt is the founder of LMP Industries, a sales representative agency supporting multiple global companies in the automotive industry; as well as co-founder of POWAR LLC, an automotive aftermarket parts distribution company. Curt has worked in the automotive service and aftermarket sectors for over 35 years and has successfully worked with numerous companies to help create and grow their businesses by developing new products, distribution channels, and by creating a global presence to expand into.Curt has a passion for giving back and serving through various non-profits specifically The Pontiac Community Foundation where he was the board chair for six years as well as New Day Foundation for Families. He has been involved with New Day since its inception and is honored to serve on the board of directors.Aaron ReederBank of Ann ArborAaron has spent his entire 20-year career in banking. For the last ten years, he has been a commercial lender for Bank of Ann Arbor. Most recently, he was promoted to Senior Vice President and Wayne County Market Manager.Aaron currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Michigan Philharmonic Orchestra. He has served on the Associate Board of Ambassadors of the American Cancer Society in metro Detroit, where he was president for his final two years, and has served on the finance committee of Our House in Washtenaw County.Marc GriffinOld National BankMarc Griffin has over 12 years of commercial banking experience including corporate finance, credit, portfolio management, and strategic planning. Marc has primarily served middle market and mid-corporate clients throughout his career. Griffin has an MBA and MSF from Walsh College. He resides in Macomb Township, with his wife and son.The existing New Day Foundation Board of Directors includes:• Board Chair Ed Lynch – Senior Financial Representative, Edward Jones• Mary Sue Lanigan – Former CEO, Michigan Parkinson Foundation• Matt Jamison – President and Managing Director, PMCF Investment Banking• Dana Zakalik - Corporate Director, Cancer Genetics Program, Beaumont Health; Professor, Medicine and Oncology, Oakland University William Beaumont Medical School• JoAnne Purtan, Emmy Award-winning reporter and radio host on WOMC• Caron Koteles Riha, top Associate Broker at Real Estate One/Max Broock in Rochester• Gina Kell Spehn Co-Founder and President, New Day Foundation for Families• Michael Spehn, Co-Founder; Financial RepresentativeNew Day Foundation for Families is the only nonprofit in Michigan providing both financial assistance and emotional support to families navigating any type of cancer, anywhere in the state. New Day pays critical living expenses directly to creditors to cover housing, utilities, transportation, groceries and other essential household expenses, while also providing emotional support to cancer patients and their family members. Hospitals and cancer centers statewide rely on New Day to support families suffering a significant loss of income due to a cancer diagnosis. New Day is a Charity Navigator 4-star nonprofit, Platinum Level GuideStar organization and top-rated nonprofit by Great Nonprofits.

New Day Anthem: Our Mission

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.