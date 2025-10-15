OneKey® MLS Reports September 2025 Residential Market Data: Regional Housing Prices Hold Firm as Sales Activity Rises

Regional Map

Buyer demand remains solid in core suburban and urban areas, some outer counties are seeing price adjustments.

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneKeyMLS, the largest multiple listing service in New York, today released its September 2025 residential market statistics, revealing continued stability in home prices and modest gains in sales activity across the New York regional area.Closed sales for all property types rose 1.3% year-over-year to 4,257 transactions. Single-family home sales increased 2.8%, while condominium sales climbed 3.2%. Co-op sales, however, declined 8.9%. The overall median sale price, encompassing single-family homes, condos, and co-ops, rose 6.9% to $695,000, with co-ops leading price growth at 8.0%.Inventory levels remained tight, with the number of homes for sale down 3.4% compared to September 2024. The region’s current month’s supply of inventory stands at 3.9 months—below the 4-to-6-month range typically associated with a balanced market.Localized Trends Reflect Market VariabilityWhile regional metrics signal a stable housing environment, county-level data highlight ongoing variation in performance:• Bronx saw a 1.4% increase in median home price to $694,750.• Suffolk and Rockland posted modest gains of 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.• Queens remained steady with a slight 0.2% uptick.• In contrast, Putnam and Sullivan experienced notable price declines, down 16.1% and 15.98%, respectively.• Westchester and Dutchess both recorded decreases exceeding 9.5%.These mixed results suggest that while buyer demand remains solid in core suburban and urban areas, some outer counties are seeing price adjustments influenced by affordability pressures and local supply dynamics.Looking AheadWith pending sales up 14.4% month-over-month, the regional housing market appears positioned for continued momentum heading into the fourth quarter. However, affordability remains a growing concern, as the regional housing affordability index declined 8.5% compared to last year.Buyers and sellers are encouraged to stay informed and work with local real estate professionals to navigate evolving conditions.To access all local and regional housing market reports, visit https://marketstats.onekeymls.com

