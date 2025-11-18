RBmedia to Publish Audio for New Thriller from Bestselling Author of ‘The Housemaid,’ Freida McFadden

“Dear Debbie” arrives in audio January 2026

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, will release the audiobook of “Dear Debbie,” a new psychological thriller from #1 “New York Times” and “USA Today” bestselling phenomenon Freida McFadden. Performed by Julia Whelan, January LaVoy, and Scott Brick, the audiobook is available for pre-order now and will be published worldwide on January 27, 2026, by the company’s Dreamscape audio brand.Through Dreamscape, RBmedia has brought many of McFadden’s biggest and most talked-about thrillers to audio, including this year’s “The Tenant” and “The Intruder”—both of which hit #1 on the “New York Times” bestseller list, with “The Intruder” reaching #1 on the “Sunday Times” bestseller list.Freida McFadden’s addictive thrillers have taken bestseller charts and social media by storm since she self-published her first novel more than a decade ago. Her breakout hit “The Housemaid”—soon to be a major motion picture starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried—has sold more than 6.5 million copies and become a viral sensation on TikTok and Instagram. McFadden’s books have topped the “New York Times,” “USA Today,” “Washington Post,” “Wall Street Journal,” “Sunday Times,” and “Publishers Weekly” bestseller lists, and she was recently named the top-selling thriller writer in the US by the “New York Times.”In “Dear Debbie,” advice columnist Debbie Mullen has spent years helping the women of New England who feel ignored or mistreated by their husbands. But when her own life unravels—her job lost, her teenage daughters acting out, and her husband hiding secrets—Debbie decides it’s time to take her own advice. What follows is a biting, subversive thriller about what happens when women take justice into their own hands—a story that’s already caught Hollywood’s attention with a TV adaptation in development at Amazon MGM Studios.“I’m always amazed by how audiobooks can add a whole new dimension to a story,” said Freida McFadden. “RBmedia does an incredible job bringing my books to life, and I’m especially excited for listeners to experience ‘Dear Debbie.’ It’s one of my most gripping and psychologically intense stories yet, and I can’t wait to see how that comes through in audio.”“Freida’s thrillers are the definition of binge-worthy—fast-paced, addictive, and impossible to stop once you start,” said Sean McManus, EVP of Global Independent Publishing for RBmedia and President of Dreamscape Media. “Her stories are made to be devoured, and ‘Dear Debbie’ is no exception. The audiobook amplifies every twist, turn, and gasp-worthy moment in a way only audio can.”In addition to McFadden, RBmedia is the home for hundreds of indie authors, offering a platform for them to reach a wide audience through its Dreamscape, Tantor, and Quest audio brands. Through RBmedia, indie authors have the chance to reach a global audience and transform their works into professionally produced audiobooks that continue to expand their readership and influence in the literary world. In addition to McFadden, other notable independent authors under the RBmedia umbrella include Dakota Krout, Scarlett St. Clair, K.A. Tucker, Marie Force, Pamela M. Kelley, Willow Rose, Ilona Andrews, Mark Dawson, TG Reid, RR Haywood, and Chloe Walsh.###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 90,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com About DreamscapeDreamscape Media is an award-winning independent publisher that produces fiction and non-fiction audiobooks and offers audio publishing services to prominent independent authors through Dreamscape Select. Established in 2010, Dreamscape strives to publish and distribute titles that inspire and entertain listeners around the world. Titles are available to both library and retail channels. For more information visit dreamscapepublishing.com

