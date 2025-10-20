RBmedia to Publish the 20th Audiobook in the Global Smash-Hit Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series

Jeff Kinney’s “Partypooper” is coming to listeners on October 21, 2025

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced the upcoming release of “Partypooper,” the landmark 20th title in Jeff Kinney’s internationally bestselling Diary of a Wimpy Kid series. As with all the preceding titles in the series, the “Partypooper” audiobook will be published by Recorded Books, RBmedia’s flagship audio brand. The audiobook is to preorder now and will be released on October 21, 2025, simultaneously with the print and eBook editions from Abrams Books.Since its first release in 2007, Diary of a Wimpy Kid has become a global sensation, with more than 300 million copies sold worldwide in 70 languages—with multiple film adaptations on Disney+. Loosely based on Jeff Kinney’s own childhood, the series follows middle school weakling Greg Heffley as he journals the trials, tribulations, and humor of dealing with family, friends, and surviving middle school. In “Partypooper,” Greg’s epic birthday plans quickly start to unravel, but he holds out hope that he’ll get his one birthday wish— a rare trading card that’s worth a fortune. In “Partypooper,” Wimpy Kid fans will find out if Greg’s birthday dreams will come true, or if he will finally learn to be careful what he wishes for!“Thank you RBmedia and Ramón de Ocampo for bringing Greg’s world to listeners everywhere,” said Kinney. “When I first started writing Diary of a Wimpy Kid, I never could have imagined the journey it would take me on. I am incredibly grateful to all of the readers and I cannot wait for them to join the party!”Beloved longtime series narrator Ramón de Ocampo will once again bring Greg’s latest adventure to life in audio. “Being the voice of Greg Heffley has been one of the great joys of my career,” said de Ocampo. “I’ve grown alongside Greg in many ways, and I have loved bringing his humor and heart to listeners in 20 audiobooks. Recording ‘Partypooper’ feels like celebrating a milestone with an old friend.”“This series has meant so much to readers and listeners around the world for nearly two decades,” said Andrea Wollitz, Director of Children’s Publishing for RBmedia. “We’re honored to have played a part in its success and to continue to enable millions of fans to hear and immerse themselves in Greg Heffley’s adventures.”###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 90,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com.About Diary of a Wimpy KidDiary of a Wimpy Kid books are published in 87 editions and 70 languages and have sold more than 300 million copies globally. Published in 2007, the first Diary of a Wimpy Kid book was an instant bestseller. The series has remained on the New York Times bestseller list for eighteen years since its publication and through the release of the nineteenth book as well as the three-book spin-off Awesome Friendly Kid series. The series is also a fixture on the USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Publishers Weekly, and IndieBound bestseller lists and is one of the top five bestselling book series of all time. Diary of a Wimpy Kid books are edited by Charles Kochman, editor-in-chief of Abrams ComicArts and Kinney’s longtime editor. The Diary of a Wimpy Kid series has now been adapted into three animated movies on Disney+ and a musical. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw starts streaming December 5 on Disney+. Wider licensed products are also available.About the AuthorJeff Kinney is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and a six-time Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award winner for Favorite Book for his Diary of a Wimpy Kid series. Jeff has been named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World. He is also the creator of Poptropica, which was named one of Time’s 50 Best Websites. He spent his childhood in the Washington, D.C., area and later moved to New England, where he and his family own a bookstore, An Unlikely Story in Plainville, MA. For more about Wimpy Kid visit: wimpykid.com

