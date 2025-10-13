RBmedia Unveils New Audiobook Experiences for Ana Huang’s Bestselling Twisted Series

Duet editions of Twisted Love, Twisted Games, and Twisted Hate are coming to listeners in Fall 2025

The Twisted series has meant so much to me and to my readers. I’m thrilled that fans will get to experience these stories in a new way through the duet editions.” — Ana Huang

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced duet audio editions of the first three books in Ana Huang’s internationally bestselling Twisted series. The audiobooks will be published by the company’s Tantor Audio brand, with “ Twisted Love ” releasing in October 2025, followed by “ Twisted Games ” in November and “ Twisted Hate ” in December. All three titles are available to preorder now.These recordings will feature fan-favorite voice actors Cindy Kay and Aiden Snow. Duet narration enables listeners to hear the different characters with a natural flow of dialogue and a more immersive experience.Ana Huang is a “New York Times,” “USA Today,” and “Wall Street Journal” bestselling author and BookTok sensation whose novels have become must-reads for contemporary romance fans. Her Twisted series has sold millions of copies worldwide and is currently being adapted into a Netflix TV series. A steamy new adult romance saga, the Twisted series follows four best friends and their love interests as they navigate dark secrets, complicated pasts, and high-stakes obstacles on their way to finding love. Blending passion, suspense, and emotional intensity, the series has become one of the most talked-about romance phenomena on social media.“The Twisted series has meant so much to me and to my readers,” said Huang. “I’m thrilled that fans will get to experience these stories in a new way through the duet editions. Cindy and Aiden are incredible and hearing them bring my characters to life side by side makes the listening experience even more magical.”“Audiobooks create an incredible connection between listeners and stories, and the duet format adds another dimension,” said Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia. “By capturing the chemistry between narrators in real time, duet narration deepens the emotional connection and brings a lively, dynamic energy to every interaction. It’s a perfect fit for Ana Huang’s Twisted series, where passion, tension, and intimacy are at the heart of the storytelling.”RBmedia is the home for hundreds of indie authors, offering a platform for them to reach a wide audience through its Dreamscape, Tantor, and Quest audio brands. Through RBmedia, indie authors have the chance to reach a global audience and transform their works into professionally produced audiobooks. In addition to Huang, other notable independent authors under the RBmedia umbrella include Freida McFadden, Devney Perry, Dakota Krout, Scarlett St. Clair, K.A. Tucker, Marie Force, Pamela M. Kelley, Willow Rose, Ilona Andrews, Mark Dawson, TG Reid, RR Haywood, and Chloe Walsh.###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 90,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com.About TantorTantor Media is an industry-leading audiobook publisher, with must-have authors and award-winning titles. Our talented team is dedicated to working closely with traditionally published authors and independent authors to provide the highest-quality audio experience for the best value. We are a recognized leader in discovering emerging authors in science fiction, fantasy, and romance—and are home to breakout independent authors such as Drew Hayes, Dannika Dark, Peter Grainger, Annette Marie, and Eric Ugland. Our extensive and growing audiobook catalog includes award winners, bestsellers, and titles with top reviews from all the major publications.

