More than 60 labels of Cypriot wine presented at a press and trade event at the Cyprus High Commission in London

Εκδήλωση γευσιγνωσίας με πάνω από 60 ετικέτες κυπριακών κρασιών στην Ύπατη Αρμοστεία της Κύπρου στο Λονδίνο

Πάνω από 60 εκλεκτές ετικέτες κυπριακών κρασιών είχαν την ευκαιρία να δοκιμάσουν δεκάδες εξειδικευμένοι προσκεκλημένοι, σε εκδήλωση γευσιγνωσίας που πραγματοποιήθηκε στο κέντρο του Λονδίνου στις αρχές της εβδομάδας. Στην εκδήλωση συμμετείχαν 14 κυπριακά οινοποιεία, τα οποία παρουσίασαν κυρίως γηγενείς ποικιλίες, παλαιότερες και νέες, πλούσιες σε αρώματα και γεύσεις.

Οι καλεσμένοι είχαν την ευκαιρία πέρα από το να γευτούν, να μάθουν για την εντυπωσιακή εξέλιξη του κυπριακού αμπελώνα που ξεκίνησε πριν από 6.000 χρόνια και συνεχίζεται μέχρι σήμερα «με σύγχρονες και καινοτόμες μεθόδους», όπως ανέφεραν οι διοργανωτές.

Στο πλαίσιο της εκδήλωσης πραγματοποιήθηκαν και δύο παρουσιάσεις, τύπου Masterclass, από τον καταξιωμένο και ειδικό στα κυπριακά κρασιά Ντιμίτρι Γουόλτερς, ο οποίος κατέχει τον τίτλο Master of Wine.

Καλεσμένοι της εκδήλωσης ήταν επαγγελματίες του λιανικού και χονδρικού εμπορίου, οινοχόοι, αλλά και εξειδικευμένοι δημοσιογράφοι τόσο από παραδοσιακά μέσα ενημέρωσης όσο και μπλόγκερ κοινωνικής δικτύωσης που ασχολούνται με τον οίνο. Ο αριθμός τους ξεπέρασε κάθε προηγούμενη παρόμοια εκδήλωση καταδεικνύοντας το συνεχιζόμενο έντονο ενδιαφέρον της βρετανικής αγοράς για τα κυπριακά κρασιά που κατά γενική ομολογία «εντυπωσιάζουν με την ποιότητα, τη φινέτσα και το μοναδικό χαρακτήρα τους» σύμφωνα με τους διοργανωτές.

Όπως σημειώνουν, «ο αυξανόμενος αριθμός κυπριακών οινοποιείων που εξάγουν στο ΗΒ, οφείλεται κυρίως στην εικόνα του κυπριακού κρασιού που συνεχώς βελτιώνεται ολοένα και περισσότερο. Γεγονός που αποτυπώνεται τα τελευταία χρόνια και στις θετικές κριτικές που κάνουν τα μέσα ενημέρωσης για το κρασί της Κύπρου».

Την ημέρα γευσιγνωσίας Κυπριακών Κρασιών οργάνωσε το Κυπριακό Υπουργείο Ενέργειας, Εμπορίου και Βιομηχανίας, σε συνεργασία με το Κυπριακό Εμπορικό Κέντρο και πραγματοποιήθηκε στην Ύπατη Αρμοστεία στο Λονδίνο. Τα 14 οινοποιεία που συμμετείχαν ήταν: Άης Αμπέλης, Βλασίδης, Βουνί Παναγιά, Δαφέρμου, Ευαγγέλου, Ζαμπάρτας, Κ&Κ Βασιλικόν, Κρασοπούλην, Κυπερούντα, Μακαρούνας, Μαλλιά, Οίνου Γη, Τσιάκκας και Φικάρδος.

More than 60 labels of Cypriot wine presented at a press and trade event at the Cyprus High Commission in London

More than 60 select labels of Cypriot wines were available for tasting by dozens of specialised guests at a wine-tasting event held in central London at the beginning of the week.

Fourteen Cypriot wineries took part in the event, presenting mainly indigenous grape varieties, both traditional and new rich, in aromas and flavours.

Guests had the opportunity not only to taste the wines but also to learn about the impressive evolution of the Cypriot vineyard, which began 6,000 years ago and continues today “with modern and innovative methods,” as the organisers emphasised.

The event also featured two Masterclass-style presentations by the distinguished expert on Cypriot wines, Dimitri Walters, who holds the title of Master of Wine.

The invited guests included professionals from the retail and wholesale trade, sommeliers, as well as specialised journalists from both traditional media and wine-focused social media bloggers. Their number exceeded that of any previous similar event, demonstrating the continuing strong interest of the UK market in Cypriot wines, which are widely acknowledged to “impress with their quality, finesse, and unique character” according to the organisers.

They also noted that “the increasing number of Cypriot wineries exporting to the UK is mainly due to the continually improving image of Cypriot wine. This is reflected in the positive reviews the media have given Cypriot wines in recent years.”

The Cypriot Wine Tasting Day was organised by the Cyprus Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry in cooperation with the Cyprus Trade Centre and was hosted at the Cyprus High Commission in London. The 14 participating wineries were: Aes Ambelis, Vlassides, Vouni Panayia, Dafermou, Evangelou, Zambartas, K&K Vasilikon, Krasopoulin, Kyperounda, Makarounas, Mallia, Oenou Yi, Tsiakkas, and Fikardos.