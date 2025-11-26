Repatriation of a Cypriot antiquity from the United Kingdom

(Scroll down for English)

Επαναπατρισμός κυπριακής αρχαιότητας από το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο

Το Τμήμα Αρχαιοτήτων του Υφυπουργείου Πολιτισμού ανακοινώνει ότι την Πέμπτη, 20 Νοεμβρίου 2025, σε μια λιτή και σεμνή τελετή που πραγματοποιήθηκε στις εγκαταστάσεις του οίκου δημοπρασιών The Cotswold Auction Company, στο Cirencester, παραδόθηκε στην Κυπριακή Ύπατη Αρμοστεία μία κυπριακή αρχαιότητα της Κυπρο-Αρχαϊκής Περιόδου (750-475 π.Χ.).

Η αρχαιότητα εντοπίστηκε σε διαδικτυακή δημοπρασία από τις/τους υπεύθυνες/ους για την παρακολούθηση της παράνομης διακίνησης κυπριακών αρχαιοτήτων στο διαδίκτυο Λειτουργούς του Τμήματος Αρχαιοτήτων και αποσύρθηκε έπειτα από συνεννόηση με τον οίκο δημοπρασιών.

Την Κυπριακή Ύπατη Αρμοστεία εκπροσώπησε ο Πολιτιστικός Σύμβουλος κ. Μάριος Θεοχάρους, ο οποίος παρέλαβε το αντικείμενο εκ μέρους της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας. Κατά την παράδοση ο κ. Θεοχάρους εξέφρασε τη βαθιά συγκίνηση και τιμή της Κυπριακής Πολιτείας για την επιστροφή ενός ακόμη τεκμηρίου της μακραίωνης πολιτιστικής κληρονομιάς της Κύπρου. «Δεν μεταφέρουμε απλώς ένα αντικείμενο», ανέφερε χαρακτηριστικά, «αλλά ένα κομμάτι της συλλογικής μας μνήμης, το οποίο επιστρέφει στον τόπο που το γέννησε».

Ο κ. Niall Fry, Auctioneer/Valuer της Cotswold Auction Company, μαζί με συναδέλφους του, υποδέχθηκαν την κυπριακή αποστολή και παρέδωσαν το αντικείμενο, σημειώνοντας την προσήλωση της εταιρείας στην ορθή συνεργασία και στον σεβασμό προς την πολιτιστική κληρονομιά. Ο κ. Fry συνεχάρη την Κυπριακή Δημοκρατία για τις συνεχείς και συστηματικές προσπάθειες εντοπισμού και επαναπατρισμού αρχαιοτήτων, τονίζοντας ότι η συνεργασία των δύο πλευρών υπήρξε άψογη και υποδειγματική.

Η αρχαιότητα, μία Προχοΐσκη της Μελανής επί Ερυθρού ΙΙ (V) κεραμικής, ύψους περίπου 7 εκατοστών, μεταφέρθηκε με ασφάλεια στην Κυπριακή Ύπατη Αρμοστεία στο Λονδίνο, όπου θα φυλαχθεί προσωρινά μέχρι τη μεταφορά στην Κύπρο από Λειτουργούς του Τμήματος Αρχαιοτήτων.

Ο επαναπατρισμός αυτός εντάσσεται στις πάγιες και αδιάκοπες ενέργειες της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας (του Τμήματος Αρχαιοτήτων, του Υπουργείου Εξωτερικών και της Αστυνομίας Κύπρου) για την προστασία και διαφύλαξη της πολιτιστικής της κληρονομιάς, καθώς και για την επιστροφή των αρχαιοτήτων που βρίσκονται παρανόμως εκτός της χώρας.

__________________

Repatriation of a Cypriot antiquity from the United Kingdom

The Department of Antiquities of the Deputy Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Cyprus announces that on Thursday, 20 November 2025, in a ceremony held at the premises of The Cotswold Auction Company in Cirencester, a Cypriot antiquity from the Cypro-Archaic period (750–475 BC) was handed over to the Cyprus High Commission in London.

The antiquity was identified in an online auction by Archaeological Officers of the Department of Antiquities responsible for monitoring the illegal trafficking of Cypriot antiquities on the internet, and was withdrawn following consultation with the auction house.

The Cyprus High Commission was represented by the Cultural Counsellor, Mr Marios Theocharous, who received the object on behalf of the Republic of Cyprus. During the ceremony, Mr Theocharous expressed the deep emotion and honour of the Republic of Cyprus for the return of yet another piece of Cyprus’ long-standing cultural heritage. “We are not simply transferring an object,” he remarked, “but a piece of our collective memory, which is returning to the land that gave birth to it”.

Mr Niall Fry, Auctioneer/Valuer of The Cotswold Auction Company, together with colleagues, welcomed the Cypriot delegation and handed over the object, noting the company’s commitment to proper cooperation and respect for cultural heritage. Mr Fry congratulated the Republic of Cyprus for its continuous and systematic efforts to identify and repatriate antiquities, emphasising that the collaboration between the two sides was flawless and exemplary.

The antiquity, a ceramic juglet of Black-on-Red II (V) ware approximately 7 cm in height, was safely transported to the Cyprus High Commission in London, where it will be temporarily kept until its transfer to Cyprus by staff of the Department of Antiquities.

This repatriation forms part of the ongoing and uninterrupted actions of the Republic of Cyprus (Department of Antiquities, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Cyprus Police) for the protection and safeguarding of our cultural heritage, as well as for the return of antiquities that have been exported illegally from the country.