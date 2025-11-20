8th Annual TravelAbility Tampa ’26 to Showcase Host Destination as a Model for the Future of Accessible Travel

Through a series of activations, the Summit will demonstrate what a truly inclusive destination can look like.

As baby boomers redefine aging and demand more accessible travel experiences, we’re inviting the industry to reimagine what’s possible when accessibility becomes a shared priority.”” — Jake Steinman

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TravelAbility today announced its bold vision for Travelability Tampa” to position the host city as a model for accessible tourism. Through a series of coordinated activations, the Summit will demonstrate what a truly inclusive destination can look like—empowering local partners and galvanizing industry-wide momentum.

This year’s Summit will also spotlight the growing needs of aging travelers and baby boomers—an influential demographic driving the future of travel. With mobility, sensory, and cognitive considerations becoming more common, accessibility is no longer niche—it’s the future of travel.

“As a long-time ally with TravelAbility, making our destination accessible for all travelers has been and remains a priority for Visit Tampa Bay and our nearly 1,000 partners,” said Santiago C. Corrada, President and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay. “TravelAbility Tampa ’26’ is an opportunity to showcase Tampa Bay's traveler accessibility, share best practices across hospitality sectors, and learn from accessibility advocates and experts how our industry can move the needle even further on this important issue.”

Key initiatives for Travelability Tampa include:

• Offering industry partners affordable Accessibility Enhancements: Cutting-edge assistive technologies, innovations, and training—vetted through TravelAbility’s InnovateAble pitch competition—will be introduced to the host hotel, visitor center, and convention center.

• Influencer Fam Tour: A group of 10-15 diverse disability content creators, including aging travelers, will experience the destination firsthand and share their stories.

• Masterclass Training : TravelAbility-approved partners Visitable and KultureCity will deliver one-hour accessibility training sessions to local stakeholders.

• Accessibility Champions Luncheon: Hosted by Visit Tampa Bay, this celebratory event will honor the host hotel, Tampa Convention Center, and all Wheel the World–assessed partners.

• Joint Educational Campaign: TravelAbility and Visit Tampa Bay will launch an awareness initiative to rally industry partners around accessibility as a movement.

• Summit Programming: A moderated session will feature leaders from Hilton, Tampa Convention Center, Visitor Center and Visit Tampa Bay to spotlight collaborative accessibility efforts.

“Travelability Tampa isn’t just a conference—it’s a catalyst,” said Jake Steinman, Founder of TravelAbility. “As baby boomers redefine aging and demand more accessible travel experiences, we’re inviting the industry to reimagine what’s possible when accessibility becomes a shared priority.”

Through a series of coordinated activities, the Summit will demonstrate what a truly inclusive destination can look like—empowering local partners and galvanizing industry-wide momentum to be more welcoming to all.

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact: Lillian Karl at Lillian @travelability.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.