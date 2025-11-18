TravelAbility Announces Winners of the First Annual TravelAbility Film Fest

Creative showcase elevates accessible-travel storytelling; Grand Prize goes to Oregon Coast Visitors Association

“Communication about accessibility to create empathy is all about storytelling and these are examples of excellent storytelling that create empathy, understanding, and connection.” — Jake Steinman

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TravelAbility announced the winners of its first-ever TravelAbility Film Fest, a creative showcase dedicated to elevating the voices and visuals of accessible travel. Debuting at the TravelAbility Summit on October 14, 2025, the Film Fest celebrated short videos that explore accessibility with originality, purpose, and vision—highlighting the people and places reshaping how we experience and share the story of travel.

This inaugural edition drew 52 entries across three categories—Attractions/Hotels/Restaurants, Content Creators, and Destination Marketing Organizations—from India, Ireland, England, Scotland, Lithuania, South Africa, Canada, and the United States. A team of screeners reviewed all submissions and advanced 16 finalists to a distinguished jury.

Jake Steinman, Founder and CEO of TravelAbility highlighted the importance of the event, “Communication about accessibility to create empathy is all about storytelling and these are examples of excellent storytelling that create empathy, understanding, and connection, taking mindsets from awareness to action.”

2025 Winners

Attractions / Hotels / Restaurants

• 1st Place: Ximuwu (pronounced “Shimuwu”): The First Truly Accessible Safari Lodge

• 2nd Place: WetWheels: Barrier-Free Boating for Everyone

• 3rd Place: KultureCity: It’s More Than Just a Bag

Content Creators/Influencers

• 1st Place: Share the Adventure — Amar Latif, Traveleyes

• 2nd Place: THIS is Yuma — Downs and Towns

• 3rd Place: Overcoming Barriers: India and Beyond — Jacqueline Victor

Destination Marketing Organizations

• 1st Place: Alberta Adapts — Travel Alberta

• 2nd Place: Sound Sites — Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

• 3rd Place: Under the Sun, Moon, & Stars — Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association

Grand Prize (Most Overall Jury Points):

• The People’s Coast: Accessible, Inclusive Travel on the Oregon Coast — Oregon Coast Visitors Association (produced by GLP Films)

“As the Oregon Coast's Destination Management Organization, we are deeply grateful to be recognized with this award — and even more grateful for the leadership and dedication of our partners who championed the projects making the Oregon Coast more inclusive for everyone."

Lynnee Jacks, Industry Communications & Engagement Manager, Oregon Coast Visitors Association.

A Credible, Global Jury

Final selections were made by an accomplished panel representing film, media, design, and accessibility: Jule Sisk (Founder, The American Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival), Josh Loebner (Global Head of Inclusive Design, VML), Taylor Miller (Founder, Slamdance Film Festival), Monika Skerbellis (pronounced SKUR-bellis; Director, Emerging Filmmaker Showcase at the Cannes Film Festival), and Jenn Casey (Director of Strategic Partnerships, Gray Television), who presented awards during the Summit.

Watch the Films & What’s Next

Winning and finalist videos are available at: https://travelability.net/travelability-film-festival/.

The TravelAbility Film Fest is intended as an annual showcase; details for next year’s call for entries will be announced on the Film Fest page.

