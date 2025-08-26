Top Accessibility Innovations Take Center Stage in Virtual Competition

Boardsafe Docks and Lotus tie to Win Top Honors at 7th Annual InnovateAble Pitchfest

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eight standout accessibility solutions were named semi-finalists last Friday, July 25th, in a high-stakes virtual competition that celebrated inclusive design and breakthrough technology. These finalists were selected from a competitive field of over 26 innovations sourced by scouting teams at CES in Las Vegas, the CSUN Assistive Technology Conference in Anaheim, Abilities Expo, and Product Hunt.

After a round of compelling pitches, judges awarded a rare first-place tie to:

BoardSafe Docks for its adaptive kayak launches and floating docks that expand waterfront access, and

Lotus, a sleek smart ring that lets users control devices with a simply by pointing—no Wi-Fi or rewiring required.

Second Place: - ScanMeHome: A QR-code ID system that helps quickly reunite loved ones who may wander.

Third Place: Koda: AI-powered live captioning that identifies who's speaking by color -coding captions, no app needed.

People’s Choice Award: Scan Me Home

Other semi-finalists included:

- ADAPTS: A lightweight transfer sling for safer mobility in tight or inaccessible spaces.

- RightHear: Audible wayfinding for blind and low vision travelers navigating indoor and outdoor spaces.

- Touch2See: 3D tablets that allow blind sports fans to follow the action in real time.

Judges praised the caliber of entries and noted the difficulty in selecting winners from such a strong pool of contenders.

The event spotlighted the growing growing momentum behind accessibility innovation and the power of inclusive tech to transform everyday experiences.

Special thanks to our judges: Nick Nerbonne of Travel Michigan, Chris Maher of Samaritan Partners, Autumn Saxton-Ross from the National Recreation and Park Association, and Kristine McConnell of Travel Oregon .

“This marks the seventh year of our competition, which has helped surface 38 innovations, services, and technologies designed to make travel more accessible for people with disabilities. These solutions can be adopted by destinations and integrated into hotels, attractions, and tour operations,” said Jake Steinman, founder of TravelAbility.

For more information about the competition or the featured startups, please contact: Jake Steinman, jake@travelAbility.net

