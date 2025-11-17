AstroPet Products Launches New Line of Human-Grade, USA-Made Pet Supplements

Welcome to AstroPet Products - Mission: Pet Wellness

AstroPet Products officially launched at AstroPetProducts.com. The brand has a focused line of human-grade, filler-free supplements, proudly made in the USA!

So many pet owners are looking for honest, effective supplements for everyday concerns, and they deserve to know exactly what they are giving their pets.” — Steven Thuss, CEO

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AstroPet Products , a new direct-to-pet-owner brand, announced today the official launch of its e-commerce website, www.AstroPetProducts.com . The brand is introducing a focused line of human-grade, filler-free supplements, all proudly made in the USA, to address a wide spectrum of common health issues in dogs and cats.Moving beyond niche markets, AstroPet Products is positioned to serve all pet parents seeking pure, potent, and trustworthy solutions. The launch lineup addresses widespread health concerns for dogs and cats, featuring flagship products like PULSAR , a 100% pure taurine supplement for cardiovascular health, and OCUPET , an advanced formula to support vision and eye health.The initial offering also includes supplements designed to manage joint and mobility issues, a topical wound care spray, and a daily pure B12 solution that addresses rear leg weakness and circulation and nutrient distribution, providing a comprehensive portfolio for the honest concerns of dog and cat owners. And the best part, many more amazing supplements are on the near horizon from AstroPet!The core mission of AstroPet Products is to set a new standard in purity. Unlike many supplements that contain unnecessary fillers, binders, or artificial additives, the AstroPet Products line is formulated with only clean, high-potency, human-grade ingredients. This commitment gives pet owners a transparent, high-quality option to help their companions launch their best life."We're thrilled to launch AstroPet Products as a brand for all pet parents," said Steven Thuss, CEO. "So many pet owners are looking for honest, effective supplements for everyday concerns, and they deserve to know exactly what they are giving their pets. We're here to provide that purity and peace of mind, all 100% made in the USA.""Our 'no fillers, no-nonsense' approach is what sets this line apart," said Oliver Suess, EVP of AstroPet Products. "Whether it's supporting your aging dog's joints or maintaining your cat's urinary health, our products are a pure, potent solution. We are incredibly proud to bring this level of quality to the market."The AstroPet Products line, including PULSAR, both sizes of OCUPET, and a limited run of many of their other potent supplements, is now available for direct purchase. Save 15% off your order at launch with promo code LAUNCH15. If for some reason you can’t find what you’re looking for there, be sure to tap on Astro, the brand’s official mascot and interactive chat assistant at www.AstroPetProducts.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.