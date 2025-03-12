PetTest Launches Dedicated UK E-commerce Site, Bringing Trusted Pet Diabetes Solutions to British Pet Owners

PetTest Welcomes the UK as its Latest Market

LONDON, FL, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PetTest, a leading provider of pet diabetes management products, is proud to announce the launch of its new dedicated UK e-commerce site, www.PetTest.UK . Building on the success of its operations in the United States and Canada, PetTest UK will offer British pet owners access to the same 5-star rated, high-quality products, now shipping directly from within the United Kingdom.Recognizing the growing demand for reliable and convenient pet diabetes solutions in the UK, PetTest has established a local presence to better serve its customers. The new site features a comprehensive range of products, including glucose meters, test strips, lancets and supplements - all designed to help pet owners effectively manage their pets' diabetes and other maladies."We are incredibly excited to launch PetTest UK and bring our trusted products to British pet parents," said Steven Thuss, CEO of PetTest. "We understand the challenges of managing pet diabetes, and we are committed to providing the highest quality products and resources to support pet owners in the UK. By shipping locally, we can ensure faster delivery and a more convenient shopping experience."Key features of PetTest UK include:- A wide selection of 5-star rated pet diabetes management products- Fast and reliable shipping from within the UK- Dedicated customer support- Informative resources and educational materialsPetTest invites UK pet owners to visit www.PetTest.UK to explore its range of products and learn more about managing pet diabetes.About PetTest:PetTest is a leading provider of pet diabetes management products, dedicated to helping pet owners provide the best possible care for their furry friends in between vet visits. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, PetTest offers a wide range of products and resources to support pet owners in managing their pets' diabetes.

